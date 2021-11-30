Mobile Phone Market Size to Grow by 551.42 mn from 2020 to 2025 | Growing Adoption of Smartphones to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the mobile phone market are the growing adoption of smartphones, launch of mobile phones with 5G technology, and growing adoption of AI in smartphones, according to Technavio. However, factors such as concerns associated with security and privacy may challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The mobile phone market has been segmented by type into smartphone and feature phone.

The smartphone segment has experienced significant market share growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the mobile phone market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA.

, , , and MEA. 42% of the growth will originate from APAC.

of the growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key countries for the mobile phone market in APAC.

are the key countries for the mobile phone market in APAC. The launch of mobile phones with 5G technology will drive the mobile phone market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

To learn more about the contribution of various market segments, Read Our Free Sample

Notes:

The mobile phone market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period.

The mobile phone market is segmented type (smartphone and feature phone) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

This report offers information on several market vendors, including Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Xiaomi Corp., and ZTE Corp.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Wireless Microphone Market: The wireless microphone market has been segmented by type (handheld, clip-on, and tabletop) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The wireless microphone market has been segmented by type (handheld, clip-on, and tabletop) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). UHD TV Market: The UHD TV Market has been segmented by resolution ( 4K and 8K ) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Mobile Phone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2021-2025 551.42 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Xiaomi Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio