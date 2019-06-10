NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Phones Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global Mobile Phones industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global mobile phones market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights

- The Mobile Phones market includes mobile phone service revenues and average minutes of use (MOU). Market values are made up of total mobile revenues containing revenues from mobile service providers and other members of the mobile service value-chain for the provision of mobile telephony services, excluding revenues from the sale of devices. Market volumes are made up of two segments: prepaid and postpaid, which consist of prepaid average monthly MOU and postpaid average monthly MOU. Minutes of use are made up from the average of voice minutes used in mobile subscriptions, including both incoming and outgoing calls, but not including M2M/IoT voice services.

- All currency conversions are carried out at constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.

- The global mobile phones market had total revenues of $800.5bn in 2018, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.6% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -0.9% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 24,076.7 average MOU in 2018.

- The mobile phones market has begun to saturate as more and more consumers already possess a mobile phone of some kind.



Scope

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global mobile phones market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global mobile phones market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key mobile phones market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global mobile phones market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Reasons to buy

- What was the size of the global mobile phones market by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global mobile phones market in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global mobile phones market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global mobile phones market?



