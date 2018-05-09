Mobile POS Terminals Market to hit $55bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The research report "(mPOS) Mobile POS Terminal Market Size By Solution (Hardware [Handheld Terminals, Tablet], Software) By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based) By Application (Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Restaurant, Retail [Convenience Store, Department Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Discount Store, Specialty Store], Warehouse), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says mPOS Terminals Market is expected to surpass USD 55 billion by 2024 by when global shipments will reach 35 million units.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )



The ubiquitous acceptance of EMV card standards across developed regions including UK and the U.S. are the major mPOS terminal market growth drivers. Initially viewed as a generic payment processing option, these are now devices that can offer sophisticated analytics with superior processing capability, wireless communication support, and store management functionalities such as inventory or customer behavior tracking. The proliferation of smartphones and tablets and the rising trend of mobile wallet technology have led to the conversion of consumer electronics into checkout terminals; this trend is expected to favorably drive mPOS terminals market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/464

The growing sales transaction through the card-based mode of payment is expected to fuel the mPOS terminal market growth. Industry players are investing in the development of advanced software solutions for data analytics, multiple platform support, and tracking of customer data. In addition, companies have been focusing on creating revenue channels by providing accessories such as card readers and dongles for card swipe, mobile printers, and peripheral devices. Ubiquitous internet connectivity and penetration of contactless NFC-based payment methods have further accelerated the upgrade of traditional registers resulting in the growth of the mPOS terminal market.

Mobile apps offer additional revenue growth opportunities for market players targeting SMBs, micro-merchants, and small retailers. The benefits of mPOS terminals including reduced wait times for customers, enhanced security features, paper-free receipting services, and free floor space, which have enabled the adoption and growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of new technology solutions, such as biometric identification, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and VoIP (Voice Internet Protocol), alleviates the security and performance of mPOS devices thereby stimulating the growth of the global mPOS terminal market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 370 pages with 439 market data tables & 48 figures & charts from this 2018 report, (mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/mobile-point-of-sale-mpos-terminals-market

The surge in volume of card transactions is expected to favorably impact mPOS terminal market growth. The decline in the average selling price of tablet devices over the past few years has resulted in a sharp growth across regions including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico. Tablets/smartphones can also be converted into payment terminals through mobile apps and the use of sleeves or dongles for card swipe. The need for efficient line-busting schemes has escalated the demand for faster, more effective, and scalable checkout solutions leading to increased adoption of the devices across industry verticals.

Government efforts to accelerate and promote cashless transactions through digital payments serve as a key driving factor for mPOS terminal market growth. For instance, in 2016, the demonetization in India resulted in the conversion of payment modes from cash-based payments into card transactions. In addition, the universal acceptance and transition toward EMV (MasterCard, Visa, EuroPay) chip card aids in improving the reliability and security of a cashless transaction. A Federal Reserve study across the U.S. estimated that over USD 178 trillion non-cash payments were made in the country in 2015. The rise in the number of cashless transactions is expected to serve as a key driving force for the global mPOS terminals market.

The rising transition toward the use of tablets and other consumer-grade devices for managing payment processing needs will drive the mPOS software market. The increased penetration of Near-Field Communication (NFC) and contactless payment and the standardization of the EMV technology are expected to facilitate the mPOS terminal market growth. Various mobile wallet channels and online portals have created additional revenue growth opportunities for market players as they offer ease-of-use and convenience for customers. Data security concerns regarding wireless technology devices and a rise in cybercrimes are among a few growth restraints.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/464

Browse Related Reports:

(Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size By Application (Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Warehouse), By Product (Mobile, Fixed), By Component (Software, Hardware), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, South Korea, China, India, Japan, Brazil), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size By Product (Mobile, Fixed), By Component (Software, Hardware, Services [Professional Services, Support & Maintenance, Training]), By Application (Department Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Warehouse, Convenience Stores, Discount Stores, Specialty Stores), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/retail-point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com



Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.