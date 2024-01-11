Mobile Power Plant Market Revenue to Record USD 2.37 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a Robust 4.80% CAGR, with North America Leading the Market as Demand for Temporary Power Solutions Rises, Projects Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent report published by Kings Research, the global Mobile Power Plant Market registered USD 1.27 billion in revenue in 2022 and is estimated to attain a valuation of USD 2.37 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 4.80% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the surging global demand for electricity. Significant investments in infrastructure development and the swift pace of industrialization are amplifying the necessity for power generation, thereby fueling the demand for mobile power plants.

The increasing short-term demand for air conditioning systems is resulting in heightened peak loads in urban areas, further accelerating the requirement for mobile power plants to cater to the additional power needs. The global surge in electricity demand can be attributed to population growth and the rising use of energy-intensive applications such as air conditioning. This population growth has, in turn, led to increased research and construction activities in urban areas, fostering a greater demand for mobile power plants.

A mobile power plant is a compact and easily transportable power generation system designed for flexible deployment in various settings. It offers an autonomous power source, making it ideal for remote areas or emergency scenarios. The mobile power plant market encompasses diverse technologies and fuel sources, including gas turbines, solar panels, wind turbines, biomass generators, and even small modular reactors. Ongoing technological advancements, such as modular systems and the integration of energy storage, have enhanced the capacity and efficiency of mobile power plants.

In February 2023, Zendure presented its latest advancements in portable solar power at Intersolar North America. A highlight of the showcase was the SuperBase V, the pioneering modular, portable power station equipped with semi-solid state batteries. This innovation offers a dependable, safe, and eco-friendly energy source for various applications, including RVs, off-grid living, EV charging, whole-home power, and emergency backup solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the mobile power plant industry are actively pursuing strategic approaches like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, and joint ventures to expand their product portfolios and bolster their market presence in various regions. For instance, in March 2020, Atlas finalized the acquisition of APR Energy, a mobile power solutions provider, for a sum of USD 750 million, as part of its strategy to diversify its product portfolio.

Market players profiled in the mobile power plant market include:

Aggreko

Atlas Copco

Duracell Inc

EthosEnergy

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Korindo Energy

Siemens

MAPNAGROUP

VERICOR

Higher Investments in Distant Region Electrification to Promote Mobile Power Plant Market Progress

Based on fuel type, the mobile power plant industry is segmented into natural gas/LPG, diesel, and others.

The natural gas/LPG segment dominated the global mobile power plant market in 2022, primarily due to higher investments in distant region electrification. Natural gas/LPG is a cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative to other fuels. These advantages are anticipated to fuel the growth of natural gas-based mobile power plants through the projected timeframe.

Mounting Demand in the Off-Grid Sector to Spur Product Uptake for Remote Area Electrification Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into emergency power for natural disasters, oil & gas rigs, and remote area electrification.

The remote area electrification segment is dominating the mobile power plant market. This is primarily due to the increasing demand in off-grid sectors to support the power needs of modern electronic devices like computers, smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets. The growth of this segment is further fueled by the rising popularity of outdoor recreational activities, such as camping, where the use of smart electronic gadgets is prevalent.

Surging Electricity Demand in Disaster Prone Countries to Drive Mobile Power Plant Market Growth

The surge in electricity demand due to industrialization and modernization, especially in disaster-prone countries like Japan, China, the United States, and India, is a significant driving factor for the mobile power plant market. These solutions utilize low-fuel consumption medium-speed engines for quick installation and offer up to 20% more fuel efficiency than traditional high-speed engines, making them a preferred choice for urgent energy needs.

Market growth is further propelled by the adoption of smart grid services, aging power grid infrastructure, and increased power consumption in remote areas. Additionally, the global focus on reducing carbon dioxide emissions and greenhouse gases is driving substantial investments in renewable energy generation. The portability of these plants, which allows them to be moved to remote locations easily, is enticing more customers to invest in personal portable power plants. These factors are foreseen to support market growth over the forecast period.

Increased Demand for Temporary Power Solutions in North America to Fuel Mobile Power Plant Market Expansion

North America is a dominant region in the mobile power plant market due to increased demand for temporary power solutions linked to construction projects, outdoor events, and natural disasters. As the market is shifting towards cleaner energy sources in response to sustainability concerns and a reduced carbon footprint, mobile power plants are also incorporating renewable energy technologies like solar panels and wind turbines.

Energy storage technologies, such as batteries, play a pivotal role in the market by enabling efficient energy management and seamless integration of renewables. The growth is also fueled by the integration of smart grid technologies, which enhance monitoring, control, and optimization of power generation and distribution, particularly in applications like mining, oil and gas exploration, construction at remote sites, and military operations.

