Mobile Power Plant Market size to increase by USD 406.85 million between 2022 to 2027| The increasing demand for emergency power during natural disasters drives market growth - Technavio

Technavio

18 Sep, 2023, 16:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Power Plant Market size is expected to grow by USD 406.85 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for emergency power during natural disasters is driving growth in the mobile power plant market. Technavio's market report is segmented by fuel type (natural gas, diesel, and others) and by application segment (emergency power, oil and gas, remote area electrification, and others) and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa & South America). Natural gas is fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Download the free sample report today for detailed insight on the market segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Power Plant Market 2023-2027
Mobile Power Plant Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The mobile power plant market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid mobile power plant market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Increasing demand for emergency power during natural disasters. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including American Electric Power Company Inc., ATLAS Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Dynamis Power Solutions, FERROPLAN OY, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Korindo Energy, MAPNA Group Co., Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTU Aero Engines AG, Mytilineos S.A., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Siemens AG, Turbine Technology Services Corp., and EthosEnergy Group Ltd.

Mobile Power Plant Market 2023-2027 - Key Offering:

ATLAS Corp. - The company offers mobile power plants such as TM2500TM GEN8 Mobile Gas Turbine that produce up to 35 megawatts of power and are quick to dispatch, achieving full power in less than 10 minutes. 

Mobile Power Plant Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

The natural gas segment is expected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. Natural gas stands out as an economical and efficient non-renewable energy source for electricity generation. When it comes to efficiency, gas surpasses other fossil fuels and entails lower operational expenses. In 2018, as reported by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas-fired combined-cycle power plants achieved the highest capacity utilization percentage compared to other fossil fuels. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, download the sample report here

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

