Mobile Power Plant Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Fuel Type; Application

The global mobile power plant market accounted to US$ 1.62 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to account to US$ 4.05 Bn by 2027.







Electricity is one of the fastest growing source of energy worldwide, and during the forecast period, it is expected to dominate the overall energy demand. The power industry is attracting more investments as compared oil and gas due to factors such as power infrastructure development, up gradation of aging infrastructure, changing energy requirement, clean energy initiatives, and urbanization.



The increasing demand for electricity in remote areas, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries is driving the mobile power plant market.However, complexities such as transporting, handling, and operating these systems in remote areas along with fuel scarcity are some of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the mobile power plant.



In spite of these hindrances, growing investments in the power sector of various countries are anticipated to provide ample opportunities for the market players operating in the market.



Geographically, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) hold the majority revenue share of the mobile power plant market followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.The fast growth of mobile power plant market is expected to be in Asia-Pacific, which is primarily driven by the growing demand of such plants in oil & gas, emergency power, and remote area electrification applications.



Other developing regions in MEA and South America are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for mobile power plant market in the coming years; this is majorly attributed to the supportive government initiatives to boost industrialization and power sector in these regions.



The mobile power plant market is segmented based on fuel type and application segments.Based on fuel type, the mobile power plant market is segmented into natural gas, diesel, and others.



Based on application, the mobile power plant market is bifurcated into oil & gas, emergency power, and remote area electrification. Geographically, the mobile power plant market is divided into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The overall mobile power plant market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the mobile power plant market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the power and energy industry.



