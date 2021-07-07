Mobile Premier League Launches Gaming Super App in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Premier League (MPL), Asia's largest esports and skill gaming platform, announced the official launch of the MPL App in the U.S. with nine casual games. The app is now available on the Apple App Store and on Android for users to download.

The MPL App in the U.S. offers a seamless player experience and the unique opportunity to play, compete, and win cash prizes – all under one super app.

Based in India with offices in Singapore and Jakarta, Indonesia, MPL was founded in 2018 and has quickly become Asia's largest and most trusted gaming platform with more than 81 million registered users across India and Indonesia.

MPL is backed by marquee investors such as Sequoia Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, SIG, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Founders Circle, Telstra, Composite Capital, MDI, Go-Ventures, RTP Global, Base Partners, among others. The company has raised $225.5 million in funding till date, valuing it at $945 million. MPL's investors have backed global marquee technology companies in the past.

MPL will offer nine high-quality casual games at launch, and new games will be introduced on a regular basis. The first slate of quick, fun, and fast-action games includes Baseball Star, Block Puzzle, Bowling, Pool, 21 Puzzle, and others.

The MPL App provides players the opportunity to compete in a variety of formats, including head-to-head matches or in tournament play, with the option to participate in free competitions or for low minimums ranging from 60 cents to $6. All head-to-head matchups will be determined by MPL's proprietary and best-in-class player matching technology. For any games with real cash prizes, players need to be at least 18 years of age.

"It is a historic moment for MPL as we launch in the U.S. and continue to grow our presence around the world," said MPL Co-Founder and CEO Sai Srinivas. "With our proven success in India and Indonesia, combined with the soaring popularity of casual real-money gaming in the U.S., we look forward to providing millions of players in the U.S. with a safe, fair and incredible gaming experience."

MPL has been a leader in responsible gaming and is one of the first gaming platforms to pioneer groundbreaking technology to ensure player safety and fair play. In the U.S., MPL plans to continue its commitment to protect players and the integrity of all games.

About Mobile Premier League (MPL)

Mobile Premier League is Asia's largest esports and skill gaming platform, with over 81 million users in India and Indonesia. Founded in 2018, MPL quickly climbed the charts and became one of 2019's most popular apps on the Apple App Store. MPL works with game developers and studios all over Asia to publish their games on the MPL platform, taking them to millions of users and opening up new revenue streams for them.

Currently, MPL offers more than 60 games in India and over 30 in Indonesia on its Android and iOS applications. The company has worked with over 30 game developers and studios, including the likes of Garena, the makers of FreeFire. MPL has also constituted a $5 million fund for developers.

MPL has three offices in India with its headquarters in Bengaluru, and regional offices in the capital city of New Delhi, and Pune. It also has offices in Jakarta and Singapore. MPL has over 900 employees across its offices currently. For more information, please visit https://us.mpl.live/ .

