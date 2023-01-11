Mobile robot platforms market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mobile robot platforms market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,126.87 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.43% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Robot Platforms Market 2023-2027

Global mobile robot platforms market - Five forces

The global mobile robot platforms market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global mobile robot platforms market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mobile robot platforms market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (software, services, and hardware) and end-user (logistics and warehousing, manufacturing industries, agriculture and mining, medical and healthcare, and others).

The software segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to end-users' investments in data analytics to manage and optimize operations. Suppliers have developed various software solutions that can be integrated with other logistics and warehouse management systems owing to the open IT architecture. These factors will drive the growth of this segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global mobile robot platforms market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the global mobile robot platforms market growth.

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as government initiatives to fund robotics innovation and the entry of international vendors into markets such as China , Australia , Taiwan , and Hong Kong . Trade fairs also offer vendors an opportunity to showcase their products and boost sales. Some suppliers are focusing on expanding their presence in APAC. These factors will boost the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global mobile robot platforms market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Changes in the global workforce are driving the growth of the global mobile robot platforms market.

Rapid industrialization in developed countries has led to a rise in the demand for labor, which has increased average labor costs and decreased the availability of skilled labor in sectors such as healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and mining.

In addition, the aging of the population of some countries is expected to increase staffing costs.

These factors have a significant impact on third-party logistics service providers, hospitals, and players in the healthcare and tourism industry, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global mobile robotic platforms market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The proliferation of data analytics is a key trend in the global market for mobile robotics platforms.

Key vendors are developing strategies to improve the customer experience through data analytics. They are adding smart apps to their service offerings to help end-users access critical information about product and service updates.

During the forecast period, the number of cloud-based applications for customers and service personnel will increase.

Vendors are also equipping their platforms with sensors to help detect wear on parts.

Thus, the adoption of data analytics will support the growth of the global mobile robot platform market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high implementation cost of mobile robots is challenging market growth.

Robot platforms include sensors, software, and advanced technologies, which require a high one-time fee.

Additional equipment and maintenance costs such as maintenance, electricity, and upgrade costs are also added, which significantly increase the total cost.

Some end users are hesitant to adopt mobile robotics platforms that are not cost-effective or do not provide sufficient return on investment (ROI) in the long term.

Thus, high implementation costs will hinder the growth of the global mobile robot platform market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mobile robot platforms market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile robot platforms market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile robot platforms market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile robot platforms market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile robot platforms market vendors

Mobile Robot Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,126.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BlueBotics SA, Boston Dynamics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Dematic Group, Irobot Corp., KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Mekatronix, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Neobotix GmbH, OMRON Corp, Robotnik Automation SLL, ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

