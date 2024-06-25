Mobile Robot Platforms Market size is set to grow by USD 2.17 billion from 2024-2028, Changes in global labor force boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile robot platforms market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15.31% during the forecast period. Changes in global labor force is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased emphasis on reducing hardware-related drawbacks. However, high cost of deployment poses a challenge. Key market players include ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BlueBotics SA, Boston Dynamics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Dematic Group, Irobot Corp., KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Mekatronix, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Neobotix GmbH, OMRON Corp., Robotnik Automation SLL, ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mobile robot platforms market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Mobile Robot Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.31% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2172.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., BlueBotics SA, Boston Dynamics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Dematic Group, Irobot Corp., KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Mekatronix, Mobile Industrial Robots AS, Neobotix GmbH, OMRON Corp., Robotnik Automation SLL, ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., ST Engineering Aethon Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Driver

The mobile robot platforms market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to advancements in traffic management, sensing and navigation systems, and safety management. Vendors are focusing on real-time map updates and multiple sensory inputs for decision-making. Improvements in object recognition and obstacle avoidance are crucial for increased efficiency. Enhancements in AI and machine learning capabilities will enable semantic obstacle classification and efficient obstacle avoidance strategies. These advancements will lead to improved collaboration between mobile robot platforms and humans.

The Mobile Robot Platforms market is experiencing significant growth with various solutions and technologies in use. These platforms include those for logistics and transportation, surveillance and security, agriculture, and more. Robotic systems are being adopted for their efficiency and precision in tasks such as material handling, inventory management, and even farming. Companies are investing in advanced technologies like autonomous navigation, sensor integration, and machine learning to enhance the capabilities of these platforms. The trend towards automation and digital transformation is driving the demand for mobile robot platforms across industries.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global mobile robot platform market faces significant challenges due to high deployment costs. These costs include equipment, modifications to infrastructure, and additional features for specific industries. For instance, telepresence solutions incur call monitoring and scheduling expenses. In agriculture, where seasons limit the utility of mobile robots, cost-effectiveness and ROI are crucial concerns. Vendors must address these challenges to expand the market during the forecast period.

The Mobile Robot Platforms market faces several challenges. Components such as computers, screens, and batteries are essential for these platforms. However, making them compact and lightweight is a significant challenge. Additionally, ensuring their connectivity and integration with other systems is crucial. Costs are also a concern, as making these platforms affordable for businesses and consumers is essential. Furthermore, ensuring their reliability and durability in various environments is a challenge. Lastly, maintaining and updating their software and security is necessary to keep them functional and secure. Overall, addressing these challenges will be key to the success of mobile robot platforms in various industries.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This mobile robot platforms market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Software

1.2 Services

1.3 Hardware End-user 2.1 Logistics and warehousing

2.2 Manufacturing industries

2.3 Agriculture and mining

2.4 Medical and healthcare

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Software- The software segment dominates the mobile robot platforms market due to rising demand for data analysis by end-users. Vendors like Aethon and OMRON provide software solutions with minimal infrastructure modifications. Functionalities such as fleet management, self-navigation, and improved ERP interfacing enhance the value of these software offerings. Benefits like traffic control, testing, and SLAM location technology drive the growth of the software segment in the market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Mobile Robot Platforms Market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, computer vision, and robotics in diverse industries. The aging population and changing conditions in agriculture require automated solutions, leading to the increased adoption of mobile robot platforms. Advanced technologies like computer science and electrical engineering are crucial in developing efficient and connected solutions for container terminals and e-commerce activity. Automated guided vehicles and electric cars are transforming logistics and transportation sectors, further boosting the market. The integration of these technologies in dynamic surroundings is essential to reduce costs and improve efficiency in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Mobile Robot Platforms market encompasses advanced technologies and solutions designed for automating various industries. These platforms enable robots to navigate and operate in dynamic environments, offering benefits such as increased efficiency, improved accuracy, and enhanced safety. Key features of mobile robot platforms include autonomous navigation, adaptive behavior, and real-time data processing. Applications span across sectors like manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and more. Companies invest in research and development to create versatile and customizable solutions catering to diverse industry needs. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for automation and the integration of advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and computer vision.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Software



Services



Hardware

End-user

Logistics And Warehousing



Manufacturing Industries



Agriculture And Mining



Medical And Healthcare



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio