Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR) Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2030, with an 18% Growth Rate for AGVs and 30% for AMRs - LogisticsIQ

NEW DELHI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research by LogisticsIQ (5th Edition), the Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR) Market is expected to reach ~$22 billion by 2030 with a growth rate of ~18% and ~30% for AGV and AMR respectively. We expect the installed base of AGVs and AMRs to cross 3 million units in 2030.

Mobile Robots Market – Top Players

Highlights of AGV (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robots) Market

Market Performance : Due to economic uncertainties, including capex cuts, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical factors, the market witnessed slower growth than expected in 2023 and 2024. However, mobile robot sales are projected to exceed $6 billion in 2024.

: Due to economic uncertainties, including capex cuts, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical factors, the market witnessed slower growth than expected in 2023 and 2024. However, mobile robot sales are projected to exceed in 2024. Future Growth : Over 700,000 mobile robots (AGVs and AMRs) are expected to be shipped by 2030, reaching an installed base of 3 million globally.

: Over 700,000 mobile robots (AGVs and AMRs) are expected to be shipped by 2030, reaching an installed base of 3 million globally. AMR Market Surge : AMRs are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 30% between 2024 and 2030, surpassing AGVs in market share and shipments by 2030.

: AMRs are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 30% between 2024 and 2030, surpassing AGVs in market share and shipments by 2030. Leading Markets: The United States , Germany , and China will dominate the market, with a combined annual demand of over 350,000 mobile robots by 2030.

Applications and Technology

Goods-to-Person (G2P) and Person-to-Goods (P2G) AMRs: Both systems are growing in popularity, each with distinct advantages based on warehouse needs. Locus Robotics , a leading P2G vendor, reached 3 billion total picks across global deployments in April 2024 .

and AMRs: Both systems are growing in popularity, each with distinct advantages based on warehouse needs. , a leading P2G vendor, reached 3 billion total picks across global deployments in . Emerging Robot Categories : Picking Robots , Manipulator Robots , Case Handling Robots , and Sortation Robots will play a vital role in fulfillment centers by 2030. RightHand Robotics recently signed a multi-year deal with Staples Inc. to deploy its RightPick ™ system to enhance next-day delivery operations across 98% of the U.S.

: , , , and will play a vital role in fulfillment centers by 2030. recently signed a multi-year deal with Staples Inc. to deploy its RightPick system to enhance next-day delivery operations across 98% of the U.S. China's Role : We expect China to become a hub for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) , benefiting from labor cost advantages and high domestic consumption. Geekplus , a key player in the Chinese market, has successfully deployed over 170 tote-based AMR systems globally.

: We expect to become a hub for , benefiting from labor cost advantages and high domestic consumption. , a key player in the Chinese market, has successfully deployed over 170 tote-based AMR systems globally. Advanced Navigation: After QR code technology, LiDAR, Vision Cameras, and Sensor Fusions are becoming essential for enhanced accuracy and safety in navigation. Sensor Fusion AMRs are projected to grow by 70%. Specialized Autonomy Service Providers are collaborating with mobile robot manufacturers to develop these technologies using AI and Machine Vision.

Emerging Applications

Delivery, Security, and Cleaning are the emerging applications to target with an attractive growth of ~30% apart from logistics and manufacturing although absolute market size is relatively low.

Top Factors & Challenges in the AGV and AMR Market

Industry 4.0 and Automation: Automation is the key focus in manufacturing and logistics sector as a part of Industry 4.0 and Supply Chain 4.0 initiatives for continuous growth and sustainability. Robotics is an important aspect of this automation and may contribute more than 20% in Warehouse Automation Market opportunity worth more than $55B

E-commerce growth : Growth in e-commerce is the main driver for AGV/AMR demand in warehouse automation. Global e-Commerce sales have grown at a CAGR of 20% over the last decade, reaching more than $5 trillion worldwide in 2024, and expected to grow to ~$9 trillion by 2030. The share of online retail sales has gone from 2% of total to ~15%, and is further expected to reach ~25% by 2030.

Rising Personnel Costs: High personnel costs and wage rates are especially high in the developed countries. Annual costs for a forklift operator can run up to $50,000 , with round the clock operations driving up costs to over $200,000 .

AI and Deep Learning: Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning transforming warehouse operations and services. In 2023, SoftBank announced $100M investment to set up an artificial intelligence-oriented warehousing joint venture with Symbotic called GreenBox Systems. As per the announcement, SoftBank will also buy $7.5 billion of Symbotic's AI-powered systems for its warehouses.

RaaS and Leasing Options: Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) models are becoming popular, reducing upfront costs. Flexible payment options such as " Pay Per Pick ", "Pay Per Mile", "Pay Per Peak Day" allow warehouse operators to balance OpEx and Capex.

Safety Challenges : While AGVs and AMRs are designed to operate safely around humans, safety requirements differ across industries. Ensuring compliance with safety standards is critical, particularly for service robots operating in public spaces such as malls, grocery stores, and hospitals.

Cloud-Based Autonomy: Advanced AI-based autonomy platforms are migrating to the cloud for remote monitoring and scalability. For example, Continental Mobile Robots has collaborated with AWS to develop a cloud-based autonomy stack, offering features such as remote debugging and streamlined deployment processes.

Key Players Analysed

AGV & AMR: Geek+, Quicktron (Flashhold), ForwardX Robotics, GreyOrange, HikRobot (HikVision), Mobile Industrial Robots – MiR (Teradyne), inVia Robotics, 6 River Systems – 6RS (Ocado Group), Fetch Robotics (Zebra), JATEN, Onward Robotics (IAM Robotics), Locus Robotics, Vecna Robotics, Waypoint Robotics (Locus Robotics), Tompkins Robotics, Scallog, OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics, Rockwell Automation), GIDEON Brothers, Magazino GmbH (Jungheinrich), NextShift Robotics (JASCI), AutoGuide Mobile Robots (MiR, Teradyne), EiraTech Robotics, Aethon (ST Engineering), Prime Robotics (BLEUM), HAI Robotics, Bionic HIVE, Oppent, PAL Robotics, Matthews Automation Solutions (Matthews International), GUOZI Robotics, CAJA Robotics, Omron (Adept Technology), Guidance Automation (Matthews International), Syrius Robotics, MALU Innovation (JD), Eurotec (Lowpad), Mitsubishi Logisnext Europe Oy (Rocla), NeoBotix, JBT Corporation, Transbotics (Scott Group), CSG Huaxiao, EK-Robotics (EK Automation), OCEANEERING, Wellwit Robotics, Logistic-Jet, SEEGRID, BALYO, Mushiny, TÜNKERS Maschinenbau GmbH, CPM – Dürr Group, SEER, FlexQube, IDEALworks GmbH, Continental Mobile Robots, SEER, DS Automotion (SS Schaefer)

Daifuku, Dematic (KION Group), SSI-Schaefer, Vanderlande (Toyota Advanced Logistics), Swisslog (KUKA), Knapp, Murata Machinery Ltd., Elettric 80, Beumer Group, Witron Logistik + Informatik, TGW Logistics, Grenzebach GmbH, FIVES Group, Honeywell Intelligrated, Bastian Solutions (Toyota Advanced Logistics), Material Handling System (MHS), Jungheinrich AG, LODIGE Industries, ViaStore Systems, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex, AutoStore, DMW&H, Westfalia, Dambach AG, PSB intralogistics GmbH, SIASUN Robot Automation Co., Ltd., SAVOYE, OPEX Corporation, System Logistics (Krones Group), GÜDEL, Addverb Technologies, Lodamaster Group, KPI Integrated Solutions, Wayzim Technology Autonomy Service Providers (ASP): Brain Corporation, Bluebotics, KOLLMORGEN, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), MOVEL AI, MOV AI, FREEDOM ROBOTICS, ROBOMINDS, PERCEPTIN, ROMB Technologies, Balyo, Seegrid, Vecna Robotics

Brain Corporation, Bluebotics, KOLLMORGEN, Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), MOVEL AI, MOV AI, FREEDOM ROBOTICS, ROBOMINDS, PERCEPTIN, ROMB Technologies, Balyo, Seegrid, Vecna Robotics Machine Vision & Imaging : Basler AG, Keyence, Omron Microscan, Cognex

: Basler AG, Keyence, Omron Microscan, Cognex Disinfection Robots: UVD Robotics, Sarcos Robotics, Techmetics Robotics, Wellwit, Geek+, Fybots, Sherpa, Akara, MiR, Sesto, LionsBot, SmartGuardUV, Milvus, Revotonix, YouiBot

UVD Robotics, Sarcos Robotics, Techmetics Robotics, Wellwit, Geek+, Fybots, Sherpa, Akara, MiR, Sesto, LionsBot, SmartGuardUV, Milvus, Revotonix, YouiBot Retail & Inventory Management Robots: Bossa Nova Robotics, Simbe Robotics, Badger Technologies, Lowe's – LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI), Fetch Robotics, Brain Corporation

Bossa Nova Robotics, Simbe Robotics, Badger Technologies, Lowe's – LoweBot (Powered by Fellow AI), Fetch Robotics, Brain Corporation Indoor Delivery Robots: Bear Robotics, Keenon Robotics, Savioke Inc., Rice Robotics, Pudu, PAL Robotics, Keenon, Savioke, Segway Robotics, Anscer, Aethon

Bear Robotics, Keenon Robotics, Savioke Inc., Rice Robotics, Pudu, PAL Robotics, Keenon, Savioke, Segway Robotics, Anscer, Aethon Security and Inspection Robots: Cobalt Robotics, Knightscope Robotics, OTSAW Digital, SMP Robotics, Enova, Secom, AgileX

Cobalt Robotics, Knightscope Robotics, OTSAW Digital, SMP Robotics, Enova, Secom, AgileX Tele-operated / Telepresence Robots: Diligent Robotics, Ohmni Labs, AVA Robotics, GoBe Robotics, Double Robotics, Temi Robotics

Diligent Robotics, Ohmni Labs, AVA Robotics, GoBe Robotics, Double Robotics, Temi Robotics Cleaning Robots: Softbank Robotics, Avidbots, Gaussian Robotics, LionsBot

Softbank Robotics, Avidbots, Gaussian Robotics, LionsBot Hospital Support Robots: Revotonix L.L.C, Jetbrain, Aethon, MiR, MeanWhile, Keenon, Savioke, ABB, Diligent

Revotonix L.L.C, Jetbrain, Aethon, MiR, MeanWhile, Keenon, Savioke, ABB, Diligent Agriculture Robots: Bogaerts, Harvest Automation, AIS, Katif, Naio Technologies, Robotnik

Bogaerts, Harvest Automation, AIS, Katif, Naio Technologies, Robotnik Delivery Robots (Last Mile Delivery Robots): STARSHIP, NURO AI, Tele Retail, Kiwibot, Robby Technologies, Postmates, Eliport, Hello World Robotics, OTSAW, JD.com, Scout

STARSHIP, NURO AI, Tele Retail, Kiwibot, Robby Technologies, Postmates, Eliport, Hello World Robotics, OTSAW, JD.com, Scout Battery & Chargers: LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions), Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, SBS, iN2Power, Wiferion, Inventus Power, Toshiba SCiB, Conductix-Wampfler

LG Chem (LG Energy Solutions), Crown Equipment Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, SBS, iN2Power, Wiferion, Inventus Power, Toshiba SCiB, Conductix-Wampfler Motion Control & Robotic Components: Advance Motion Control, Kollmorgen, Energid (Teradyne), Harmonic Drive System, Parker, Elmo Motion , CGI, Brother, Nidec, Allied Motion, SEW Eurodrive, Pilz, Nord, Murrelektronik

