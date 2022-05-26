Mobile Security Market to Garner $22.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 21.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in online mobile payment and increase in security need from adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) have boosted the growth of the global mobile security market.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Mobile Security Market by Opreating System (Android, iOS, Others), by End User (Enterprises, Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global mobile security industry was accounted for $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in online mobile payment and increase in security need from adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) have boosted the growth of the global mobile security market. However, high cost of mobile security solution and complexity in designing embedded security solution hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in phone security applications would open new opportunities in the future.

Download Report Sample (314 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/625

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market due to increase in number of mobile hackings, data theft, and other mobile-related crimes

Moreover, the number of smartphone users increased during the pandemic, which benefited the demand for mobile security in order to keep personal data and other details safe from hackers.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the mobile security market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/625

The android segment dominated the market

By operating system, the android segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global mobile security market, as android is the most adaptive operating system because of the efficient working and application appearance in the smartphone and tablets market. However, the others segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, as operating system offers security multitasking and supports specialized input devices.

The individuals segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By end user, the individuals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, as the security solutions provided for individual use allow to restore data to any subsequent device, regardless of operating system. However, the enterprises segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global mobile security market, as enterprise users demand security solutions that ensure the security of each document and data file whilst allowing users to remain productive and collaborative in much-secured way.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/625

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global mobile security industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of mobile technologies and societal trends. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase use and reliance on mobile devices and surge in BTOD trends.

Major market players

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Google LLC

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Mobileiron, Inc.

International Business Machine Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

VMware, Inc.

>> LIMITED-TIME OFFER << Buy Now, Getting Exclusive Discount on this Premium Report

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports:

Mobile Marketing Market Expected to Reach $57.85 Billion by 2030

Mobile Application Market Expected to Reach $ 407.31 billion by 2026

Mobile Cloud Market is Projected to Reach $74.25 Billion by 2023

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research