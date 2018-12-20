Mobile Semiconductor Introduces A 22nm FDX (FDSOI) ULP Memory Compiler With Market Leading Features

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mobile Semiconductor announced their new 22nm FDX ULP (Ultra Low Power) Memory Compiler complete with a comprehensive set of features that cement their leadership position in FDX Memory Compiler offerings.

This new Memory Compiler offers an Ultra-Low Power mode at 0.65V that is useful to a wide range of wearable and battery powered devices. The 22nm FDX ULP joins their expanding 22nm FDX Memory Compiler family that currently covers a wide range of speeds, power requirements, and ultra-low leakage offerings. The 22nm ULP product draws from the expertise developed over the past three years with our successful 28nm and 55nm Memory Compilers.

Cameron Fisher, CEO and Founder of Mobile Semiconductor, said, "We believe our approach to anticipating the needs of engineers, and building in industry leading features, set us apart. Examples mentioned by current customers includes low power level shifters and isolation cells. Without these features, the designer cannot power off the memory entirely resulting in wasted energy and a substandard product. Mobile Semiconductor Memory Compilers truly allow for complete power down and rapid start-up."

The Mobile Semiconductor / GlobalFoundries 22FDX platform include 100% of what a design team demands:

0.65V and 0.5V Logic Support

Integrated Power Solutions

Output Isolation

Multiple Power Modes

Single Port and Register File Compilers

Pseudo Dual Port Support

Flexible Reverse Body Bias Support

Fisher continued, "Mobile Semiconductor remains the leader in providing low power memory complier solutions. But it's not enough to have a feature rich offering on one product like the 22nm FDX ULP, we also believe that it's our obligation to provide a range of other products such as 28nm and 55nm AND to design them with the features that best support the demands of the market segments."

For more information please contact Mobile Semiconductor at info@mobile-semi.com

About Mobile Semiconductor:

Mobile Semiconductor is in Seattle, Washington with a design center in Williston, Vermont. The company develops SRAM, ROM and Register File compilers optimized for applications requiring ultra-low power, low leakage or ultra-high performance.

Mobile Semiconductor has been in business for over 12 years. 100% of the design and support takes place inside the United States and the tools have zero open source software. Their customers include aerospace giants, medical device manufacturers, key semiconductor companies, and foundries supporting their customers.

