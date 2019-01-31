Mobile Semiconductor Licenses memory compilers to Sandia National Laboratories

SEATTLE, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Semiconductor announced today that they are licensing their 180nm Memory Compilers to Sandia National Laboratories.

Cameron Fisher, Founder and CEO of Mobile Semiconductor said, "We are proud to announce that we are licensing our 180nm Single Port SRAM and 180nm Dual Port SRAM memory compilers to Sandia National Laboratories. In addition to our memory compilers, we are also licensing our development and characterization tool Trailblaze."

He continued, "The Single Port and Dual Port compilers have the industry leading feature set and performance that customers have grown to expect from Mobile Semiconductor. Trailblaze goes one step further and allows the user to change key features of a uniquely created compiler to provide them with the highest level of customization and security without compromising quality."

With its United States footprint, and 100% internally created and tested software, Mobile Semiconductor is unique among companies offering similar products. This makes them an excellent choice for aerospace and defense related projects. Mobile Semiconductor has a 10-year history of providing memory compilers and related tools to the top companies in the satellite, aerospace, and defense markets.

Mr. Fisher continued, "We are anticipating that these latest memory compilers supplied for Sandia National Laboratories' projects will continue to contribute to the capabilities offered on Sandia's 180nm process."

Mobile Semiconductor supports design nodes from 180nm down to 14nm. They make a range of memory compilers for Single Port and Dual Port SRAM as well as a range of Register File and ROM compilers. Their products are available for foundry standard technologies as well as for specialized customer owned process variants.

Mobile Semiconductor will be attending GOMAC 2019 in Albuquerque NM from March 25th-27th. Visit us at booth 213 and learn more about our Rad Hard, high performance, and low power memory compiler solutions.

About Mobile Semiconductor:

Mobile Semiconductor is located in Seattle, Washington with a design center in Williston, Vermont. The company develops SRAM, ROM and Register File compilers optimized for applications requiring ultra-low power, low leakage or ultra-high performance.



Mobile Semiconductor's customers differentiate their own products by using our application-optimized SRAMs to meet their high performance and ultra-low power product requirements. http://www.mobile-semiconductor.com/

SOURCE Mobile Semiconductor

Related Links

http://www.mobile-semiconductor.com

