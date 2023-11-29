Mobile Situational Awareness Market size to grow by USD 3.19 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by increasing demand for real-time information - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Situational Awareness Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the mobile situational awareness market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 3.19  billion. Increasing demand for real-time information drives the mobile situational awareness market. Given the rapid technological advancements and the interconnectedness of organizations, individuals are increasingly reliant on timely, accurate, and actionable data. Response coordination and operational efficiency across various industries and end-users, real-time information has become a crucial asset needed for effective decision-making. For example, first responders depend on up-to-the-minute information to coordinate emergency response functions effectively. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Situational Awareness Market 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge - Data privacy issues related to mobile situational awareness solutions challenge the mobile situational awareness market. These solutions depend on the constant accumulation and analysis of real-time data from different sources and manage extensive amounts of sensitive and potentially confidential information. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The mobile situational awareness market is segmented by Application (Military and defense, Aerospace, Automotive, Marine security, and Others), Component (Network video recorders, Sensors, Global positioning system, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By application, the military and defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. These technologically advanced systems deliver a real-time and holistic view of the operational environment, offering many benefits across different facets of military and defense operations.
  • Based on geography, North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the mobile situational awareness market:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Barco NV, Canon Inc., Cyware Labs Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Pleora Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, The Boeing Co.

Mobile Situational Awareness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Barco NV, Canon Inc., Cyware Labs Inc., General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc., Pleora Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and The Boeing Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

