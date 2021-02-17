Mobile Streaming Enters the Mainstream, Opening Massive Market Opportunities For Advertising, According to a Report by Adjust

BERLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over The Top (OTT) streaming has exploded as consumers seek out on-demand entertainment more than ever before, according to a new report released today by global app marketing analytics platform Adjust, further demonstrating a fundamental shift in consumption patterns toward mobile. Busting the myth that the majority of mobile streaming takes place on commutes, 84% of consumers across the countries surveyed have used their smartphones to stream the same amount or even more content since social distancing has been in place.

On average, over half of consumers surveyed (52.5%) said they are streaming more video content on their smartphones while social distancing. Only 12% of consumers are streaming less — which means four times more consumers are mobile streaming. Drawing on consumer research from 8,000 respondents across the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Turkey, Japan, Singapore, Korea, and China, The Mobile Streaming 2021 Report also finds strong streaming habits across generations in mobile-first countries. In total, nearly 90% of users aged 55 and older in China (89.8%) and Turkey (88.9%) say they stream via their phone every day or at least more than once a week.

"This drastic shift to routine mobile streaming around the world and across generations has created massive advertising opportunities and a new role for mobile analytics," said Dr. Gijsbert Pols, lead product strategist at Adjust. "By understanding how and when consumers stream, as well as which channels and campaigns deliver the highest marketing impact, the potential to build a large, loyal user-base with high lifetime value is virtually limitless."

Additional key takeaways from the report include:



Most consumers are using mobile to stream at least once a day. Users in China (93.8%) and Turkey (91.9%) stream most frequently — every day to once a week — compared to 69.4% for the U.S., 57.2% for Japan , and 45.7% for the U.K.



Users in (93.8%) and (91.9%) stream most frequently — every day to once a week — compared to 69.4% for the U.S., 57.2% for , and 45.7% for the U.K. Users across all generations and regions stream for at least an hour per session, proving viewers are no longer just snacking bite-sized content — they are binging on entire episodes and full-length movies.

- Millennials, the biggest users of mobile streaming, are also watching for the longest periods of time. Session length averages just over 90 minutes (94.2), closely followed by Gen Z, which comes in at just under 90 minutes (87.6).

- Users 55 and older may appear to be the laggards in the data set, but 65 minutes per average session suggests this audience is warming up.



Consumers are spending a sizable amount on streaming and on-demand entertainment services. Korea is out in front at $42.68 per month, on average, compared to $33.58 for the U.S. and $34.82 for the U.K.

Connected Television unlocks new second-screening opportunities

Adjust's research also sheds light on how pervasive second-screening has become around the world, with the rise of Connected TV (CTV). On average, more than three quarters (76%) of all respondents use their mobile phone while watching television, with this viewing behavior most pronounced in Singapore and China (both 85%), closely followed by the U.S. (83%).

Social apps are the number one choice for second-screeners — favored by 65.4% of respondents, on average — followed by banking (54.9%) and gaming (44.9%). Second-screeners in APAC have a healthy appetite for food delivery apps, with use strongest in China (65.2%), Korea (36.6%) and Singapore (48.2%).

Advertisers can tap into the dual-screening trend by putting a call-to-action in their television ads, such as downloading a mobile app via a QR code. This has the potential to create a whole new and interactive brand experience, across two devices.

For additional insights, download the full complementary report here.

Methodology

The Mobile Streaming 2021 Report draws on consumer research conducted by Censuswide on behalf of Adjust from a global survey of 8,000 total TV/video streaming consumers aged 16+. The research uses nationally representative samples of 1,000 TV/video streaming consumers in each of the following countries: the U.K., Germany, Turkey, Japan, Singapore, Korea, and China between November 6, 2020 and November 10, 2020, and the U.S. between September 23 and September 29, 2020.

