Mobile Styles Is At It Again! Catch Them In Action As They Disrupt The Health & Beauty Industry By Providing Consumers On-Demand Care And Pampering Anytime, Anywhere

With the on-demand economy on the rise, Mobile Styles is the hub where consumers select the service and provider they want at prices they can afford. Mobile Styles is rapidly growing its scope as they connect on-the-go consumers in Los Angeles and Orange Counties to on-demand professionals. And soon different cities in Nevada, Arizona, New York, and other states nationwide will get to feel the Mobile Styles experience.

"We're still high from the OC Ultimate Women's Expo," Mobile Styles CEO Ally Spinu says, "We want to continue sharing the news at the Los Angeles Ultimate Women's Expo on how Mobile Styles can save consumers time and money." Mobile Styles empowers freelancing health & beauty professionals by allowing them to provide their services anytime, anywhere. Service providers have the ability to create their own and price their services. Mobile Styles also allows consumers to find and book the perfect service provider at their own convenience.

The entire Mobile Styles team's had so much fun at the OC Ultimate Women's Expo last April. Mario Lopez, Teri Hatcher, Shannon Beador, and other speakers graced the Mobile Styles stage.

The Mobile Styles main stage at the LA Women's Expo will be as star-studded as the one in Orange County. A-List celebrities and keynote speakers who will inspire and encourage exposition participants include:

Vivica A. Fox – 12:30 PM , May 19, 2018

– , Dr. Nita Landry – 1:00, May 19, 2018

– 1:00, Chiquis Rivera – 1:30, May 19, 2018

MC Lyte – 1:30 PM , May 20, 2018

, Mercedes "MJ" David – 1:00, May 20, 2018

Dr. Lynn Richardson – 1:30, May 20, 2018

– 1:30, Tori Spelling – 2:30 PM , May 20, 2018

Chat with their team at the Mobile Styles station at booth 300 and 302. The LA Ultimate Women's Expo will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 19, 2018 10AM-5PM and May 20, 2018 11AM-5PM.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram for all the cool, live updates at the LA Women's Expo!

For more information about Mobile Styles, visit mobilestyles.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-styles-is-at-it-again-catch-them-in-action-as-they-disrupt-the-health--beauty-industry-by-providing-consumers-on-demand-care-and-pampering-anytime-anywhere-300649777.html

SOURCE Mobile Styles

Related Links

http://mobilestyles.com

