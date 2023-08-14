Mobile Subscriptions to Grow, 5G to Represent 80% of Connections by 2030 in New Zealand Telecoms Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Telecoms Industry Report - 2023 -2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the stable mobile market of New Zealand, with key developments and forecasts for the telecoms industry.

Stable Mobile Market with Strong Economic Fundamentals

The New Zealand telecommunications industry boasts a stable mobile market with three network operators and a nationwide full-fibre wholesale broadband network. The sector's resilience is underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Key Developments Shaping the Telecoms Industry

The report covers crucial developments that are shaping the New Zealand telecoms landscape, including:

Sale of towers of all three operators to pension funds. Acquisition of My Republic by 2degrees. Merger of 2Degrees and Orcon (Vocus NZ). Acquisition of Trustpower retail customer base by Mercury. Divestments of passive tower infrastructure by Spark and Vodafone. Completion of the UFB project, delivering world-class broadband speeds nationwide.

Promising Growth in Mobile and Fixed Broadband Subscriptions

The report forecasts continued growth in mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers between 2022 and 2027. Mobile data growth and a shift to postpaid offerings are driving mobile subscriber numbers and revenue growth. Additionally, the completion of the UFB project is expected to increase fixed-broadband subscribers.

The 5G Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges

With 5G on the horizon, the report predicts that 5G mobile subscribers will represent nearly 80% of all connections by 2030, making it a key area of focus for the telecoms industry. However, the full potential of 5G beyond fast connectivity remains largely unknown, presenting both opportunities and challenges for businesses.

Investment Opportunities in Telecoms Infrastructure

Infrastructure funds, pension funds, and government funds are placing high valuations on telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cables, and fibre infrastructure. As evident from past transactions, infrastructure investments are likely to remain a prominent trend in the industry.

Comprehensive Market Insights

The "New Zealand Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" includes analyses of revenue and market forecasts, along with key telecom trends, 5G developments, digital infrastructure insights, and a comprehensive overview of the telecoms market by major operators. It also provides a Telco M&A Transaction Database, allowing businesses to assess market opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector.

Key Report Highlights:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue, and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Digital Infrastructure (Fibre, Telecom Towers, Data Centres, Submarine Cables)

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Telecom Tower Market Analysis and Forecast

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A, and e-Commerce

Telco M&A Transaction Database

