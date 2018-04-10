Mobile Substation Market Worth 1,136.9 Million USD by 2023

According to the new market research report "Mobile Substation Market by Application (Industrial (Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Port, and Data Centers), and Utilities), and Region (Midle East & Africa, Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 789.3 Million in 2018 to USD 1,136.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.57% between 2018 and 2023. The mobile substation is also known as portable substation or compact power house. Factors driving the growth of this market include the ease of transportation, time-saving, flexibility, and easy installation of the mobile substation. Moreover, mobile substations can be installed in a limited space and can be easily relocated without difficulties. Transportability, short startup and commissioning time, reduced mechanical footprint, and non-requirement of civil work are some key benefits which are expected to drive the growth of mobile substation in the global market during the forecast period.

Market for utilities application expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

Mobile substations can be useful for emergency response as back-up units and are also useful in cases where the energy distribution requires to be provided or reinstated in a short span of time. Mobile substations are utilized in both, utilities and industrial applications. Planned maintenance, disaster response, rapid expansion of transmission capacity are some use cases where mobile substations have delivered proven outcomes for utilities. Mobile substations are used to provide temporary power supply during unplanned repairs. Moreover, in the times of planned maintenance, mobile substations can reduce or even eliminate the need for extended electricity outages.

Various companies, including Siemens, General Electric, Eaton, and MEIDENSHA provide mobile substations to the utility industry. For instance, in 2017 Siemens delivered 2 mobile substations for National Grid SA, the transmission operator of Saudi Electricity Co. Siemens is expected to design 2, 380kV mobile substations with transformer rating of 502 MVA each. General Electric supplied several mobile substations in the utility sector including for Saudi Electricity Company from Saudi Arabia and E.ON SE electric project in Spain.

Mobile substation market in the Middle East & Africa to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

Middle East & Africa not only account for the largest market share followed by the Americas but is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid electrification in Africa along with demand from the metals & mining industry in Africa is expected to drive the growth of the global mobile substation market.

Politically unstable situations in Middle East countries, such as Iraq, are reducing day by day and the government is making efforts to provide basic amenities. As a part of this, in 2017 the Ministry of Electricity, Iraq ordered 12 mobile substations for its utilities. This increase in power supply due to the installation of new substations are expected to overcome power shortage issues in Iraq. Moreover, in 2014 Ministry of Electricity, Iraq ordered 16 mobile substations from CG Power (India). These substations are expected to be deployed throughout Iraq for utilities and industries to provide interim grid connections and temporary power supplies. Recently, in 2017 the Aktif Group delivered 10 mobile substations to the Ministry of Electricity Iraq. Countries such as Angola, Algeria, Mozambique, and Libya, among others are also leading to the high demand for mobile substations.

Key players in this market are Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), General Electric (US), CG Power (India), and MEIDENSHA (Japan). Other companies covered in this report are WEG (Brazil), AZZ (US), TGOOD (Hong Kong), Powell Industries (US), Elgin Power Solutions (US), Matelec Group (Lebanon), Aktif Group (Turkey), PME Power Solutions (India), EKOS Group (Turkey), Efacec (Portugal), and Delta Star (US).

