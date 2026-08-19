MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM ZERO Heads to New York Comic Con 2026 With Panel and Livestream

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. today announced that it will bring the next chapter of the Gundam saga to New York Comic Con 2026 centered on the latest news for MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM ZERO, the highly anticipated prequel to the record-setting film MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM. MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM opened Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, and became the highest-grossing Gundam film in Japan.

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NYCC attendees can be among the first to experience the reveals firsthand at the panel, while fans at home can catch the official tie-in livestream on GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL.

GUNDAM Showcase 2026 @ NYC - Feat. SEED FREEDOM ZERO Panel

Be among the first fans in the world to learn more about MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM ZERO with special guests. This panel also features, latest Gundam news, upcoming initiatives, and fan experiences, providing a unique perspective from the team bringing Gundam to audiences worldwide. Don't miss this special opportunity to experience the future of Gundam at NYCC 2026! In addition to the exclusive panel, there are amazing giveaways too!

Date: Thursday, October 8

Time: 3:30 - 4:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Location: MAIN STAGE

Goodies include:

T-shirt

"Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO" Poster

Gundam Card Game Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Promotional Card

Gunpla shopping bag

Gundam Introduction Book

Additional items are also on the way. Stay tuned for more details!

*Please note that all distributed materials, including their contents and designs, are subject to change without prior notice. We appreciate your understanding.

Visit the Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Booth (#2619), the main hub for GUNDAM at NYCC, and the TAMASHII NATIONS Booth (#2417) for special exhibits, GUNDAM products, and GUNDAM experiences!!

GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL NYCC Tie-In Stream

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. will premiere a special program announcing the latest news on Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM ZERO, streaming worldwide simultaneously from 3:45 p.m. EDT (planned) on Friday, Oct. 8. The program will air on GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL (https://www.youtube.com/@GundamInfo), and will deliver the same updates from the NYCC panel to the audiences around the globe.

* All details are provisional and subject to change without notice.

* This stream is not a recording or live broadcast of the panel event.

Assets are available here.

New York Comic Con 2026 Overview

Dates: Thursday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Venue: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Ave., New York, NY 10001

Official Site: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/

About MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM ZERO

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM ZERO is the newest addition to the Gundam SEED series and serves as the prequel to MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED FREEDOM, the theatrical film that opened Jan. 26, 2024, and became the highest-grossing theatrical release in Gundam history in Japan. Set in the Cosmic Era—a future in which genetically enhanced 'Coordinators' and unaltered 'Naturals' are locked in war—the SEED series follows Kira Yamato, his childhood friend Athrun Zala, and Shinn Asuka, the protagonist of SEED DESTINY, as they navigate the escalating conflicts that culminate in SEED FREEDOM. SEED FREEDOM ZERO is the prequel to the film SEED FREEDOM, the story is based on the script written during the production of SEED FREEDOM by the original creators Chiaki Morisawa, Shigeru Morita and director Mitsuo Fukuda.

Official Gundam Links

GUNDAM Official Website: https://en.gundam-official.com/

Gundam Official X: https://x.com/GundamInfoNA

Gundam SEED Series Official Site（JP）: https://gundam-official.com/seed/

Gundam SEED Series Official X（JP）: https://x.com/SEED_HDRP

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SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.