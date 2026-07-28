San Diego Comic-Con Hosts the World Premiere of Gundam's RG Project, Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Anime, and Product Announcements

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At San Diego Comic-Con, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. unveiled the RG Project, the next-generation Gundam initiative that expands the franchise into a new multimedia universe. Hosted by Christopher Sean, the panel brought Executive Producer Naohiro Ogata to the stage with Director Kenji Kamiyama and producers Joseph Chou and Yasufumi Kobashi of the anime Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, plus GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT producer Shinya Satake. Fans in the room became the first audience worldwide to see the new series revealed.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO ©SUNRISE

Kenji Kamiyama discussed being a Gundam fan since he was fifteen years old. "That first series I watched inspired me to get into the industry. When I got the offer, it was not a matter of 'if' but 'how' I would create a new storyline while honoring the Gundam universe."

Crafted by acclaimed science-fiction filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Star Wars: Visions), with worldbuilding developed together with Toh EnJoe, the RG Project unites two works set in one continuous world spanning the anime, Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO, directed by Kamiyama and animated by SOLA ANIMATION; and the high-mobility action game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT. The anime opens the saga roughly 100 years before the game, which picks up generations later in a future shaped by its events. Both launch in 2027.

Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO stars Takeo Otsuka as protagonist Ray Azumi, a war orphan and the assigned pilot of the Gundam Zero. Set after a self-proliferating alien ecosystem known as the Apocalypse forces humanity to abandon Earth, the series follows Ray as he awakens on the lunar surface.

Producer Yasufumi Kohashi expressed his gratitude to work on a unique project. When asked what it was like working with Kamiyama, he said, "You have to break taboos to create something new."

GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT

GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, first unveiled at Summer Game Fest on June 5, 2026, is set in the same universe as the anime. The panel offered a first look at the protagonist's mobile suit, the Gundam Helix, and the game's depiction of the Apocalypse. It is scheduled for release in 2027.

Game producer Shinya Satake explained that the Gundam Helix suit is a much bulkier mobile suit in GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT than previous Gundam designs. "It must feel like the player's body, so it is a human-like design."

Product Reveals At San Diego Comic-Con

The panel closed with a rundown of new products and on-site activities tied to the RG Project. An HG Gundam Zero model kit brings the anime protagonist's machine to Gunpla collections, while fully painted and assembled Gundam Zero figures arrive in the GUNDAM UNIVERSE and METAL ROBOT SPIRITS lines. Gundam Zero also joins three new lines: GUNDAM miximize, Gundam Cross and action figures, with the Gundam Cross set also including Ray Azumi. From GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, the Gundam Helix comes to Gunpla, including a special edition available only with the game's limited edition. The RG Project also enters the Gundam Card Game, with both XARX-ZERO and ROGUE ORBIT ready for battle.

THE GUNDAM BASE is coming to Minneapolis and Seattle this fall, and Gundam has launched a new official TikTok account, Gundam Official NA (@gundamofficialna).

Trailers and Assets

Watch the Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO teaser trailer on GUNDAM CHANNEL INTL at https://youtu.be/-OE2vLKjJZc and the GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT announcement trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-J0_2eMtFQM.

Press assets are available here.

The Story of Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO Begins

The three revelations delivered by the Autonomous Interstellar Object from another galaxy ushered in an age of unprecedented prosperity, allowing humanity to expand across the entire solar system.

Gravity Control. FTL Communication. Cognitive Materialization. Yet less than ten years after its discovery, the Object that had delivered these three revelations suddenly ran rampant, spawning an aggressive, self-proliferating ecosystem.

Humanity came to see this unknown ecosystem as the Apocalypse.

For three months, humanity fought the Apocalypse to a standstill in orbit above Earth. Forced to abandon the planet, humanity marked that year as A.A. 1—the first year After Apocalypse.

By A.A. 45, children born on the Moon and in space colonies have never known life without the Apocalypse.

And on the lunar surface, a boy named Ray Azumi awakens—

About Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO

Title: Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO (pronunciation: "Alex Zero")

Abbreviated forms: RG XARX-ZERO or XARX-ZERO

Planning: SUNRISE

Original Concept: Yoshiyuki Tomino / Hajime Yatate

Director / Series Composition: Kenji Kamiyama

SF Setting Supervisor: Toh Enjoe

Gundam Design: Eiichi Shimizu

Original Character Design: STATO

Character Design / Supervising Animation Director: Miyako Takasu

Music: Go Shiina

Production: SOLA ANIMATION

Produced by: Bandai Namco Filmworks

Official site: https://en.gundam-official.com/

Gundam NA official X: https://x.com/GundamInfoNA/

Recommended hashtags: #XARXZERO

Copyright notation: ©SUNRISE

*When posting or using image materials, please always include the copyright notation above.

GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT Information

GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, part of the RG Project and unveiled at Summer Game Fest on June 5, 2026, is a brand-new action game set in the same universe as the anime. While the anime and game can each be enjoyed as standalone works, experiencing both allows fans to fully appreciate the depth of their shared universe.

We're pleased to share concept art for the Gundam Helix, the main mobile suit from GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT, along with the Apocalypse here.

Inquiries regarding the anime Mobile Suit Gundam RG XARX-ZERO

BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks Inc.

Gundam Business Division, Promotion Department, Promotion Section

Ito Yayoi ([email protected])

Inquiries regarding the console game GUNDAM ROGUE ORBIT

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Cat Tompkins ([email protected])

SOURCE Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.