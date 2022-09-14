Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector to record USD 12.63 Bn growth - Driven by digitization of transportation sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 12.63 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2022-2026

The global mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is subjected to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. It may also be affected by consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting end-user living standards, which can also affect vendors' businesses.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the growth of the market. Furthermore, any technological advances by any player in the market can render existing or future vendor products obsolete or uneconomical.

The report identifies AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Cammax Ltd, Conduent Inc., Corethree Ltd, Digital Management LLC, eos.uptrade GmbH, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Indra Sistemas SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel North America LLC, Patron Technology, Rapidsoft Systems Inc., Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TickPick LLC, Token Transit Inc., and Zendesk Inc. as major market participants.

Although the digitization of the transportation sector will offer immense growth opportunities, privacy and security concerns over mobile ticketing solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Before making the purchase, read our Sample PDF Report.

The global mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector is segmented as below:

Technology

NFCs



QR Codes



Others

The market will observe significant growth in the NFCs segment over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of NFCs in different applications, including payments, mass transport ticketing, physical access control, and vending.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Europe is the key market, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth in the tourism industry in countries such as France, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Italy. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector report covers the following areas:

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Ticketing Market in the Transportation Sector 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the mobile ticketing market growth in the transportation sector during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile ticketing market size in the transportation sector and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mobile ticketing market in the transportation sector vendors

Related Reports:

Mobile Ticketing Market In The Transportation Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, Cammax Ltd, Conduent Inc., Corethree Ltd, Digital Management LLC, eos.uptrade GmbH, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Indra Sistemas SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Margento BV, Masabi Ltd., moovel North America LLC, Patron Technology, Rapidsoft Systems Inc., Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TickPick LLC, Token Transit Inc., and Zendesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 NFCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on NFCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on NFCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on NFCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on NFCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 QR codes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on QR codes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on QR codes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on QR codes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on QR codes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl

Exhibit 93: AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl - Overview



Exhibit 94: AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl - Key offerings

10.4 Conduent Inc.

Exhibit 96: Conduent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Conduent Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Conduent Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Conduent Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Conduent Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Corethree Ltd

Exhibit 101: Corethree Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 102: Corethree Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Corethree Ltd - Key offerings

10.6 eos.uptrade GmbH

Exhibit 104: eos.uptrade GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 105: eos.uptrade GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: eos.uptrade GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Indra Sistemas SA

Exhibit 107: Indra Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Indra Sistemas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Indra Sistemas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Indra Sistemas SA - Segment focus

10.8 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 111: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.9 Margento BV

Exhibit 116: Margento BV - Overview



Exhibit 117: Margento BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Margento BV - Key offerings

10.10 Masabi Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Masabi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Masabi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Masabi Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 moovel North America LLC

Exhibit 122: moovel North America LLC - Overview



Exhibit 123: moovel North America LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: moovel North America LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH

Exhibit 125: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 126: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Scheidt and Bachmann GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio