Mobile TV Market to Witness Enhanced Demand for Live sports, Movies, Entertainment and Web Applications Till 2021 | Million Insights

Global Mobile TV Market is segmented, By Product Type, into Free-to-air TV service, Pay TV service, and others. Watching television from a wireless pocket-sized terminal or phone is stimulating in many situations. Public and private transportation vehicles and public places are positional environments for mobile television services. Even in homes, mobile television handsets are stimulating, both as a personal television set and as a tool to found a closer interaction with the television programs. In addition to those potentials for enriching viewer experience, mobile television offers the broadcaster new audiences, the tele operators a new delivery channel and the equipment productions a new receiver's product possibilities. In fact, television is the only main media missing from today's mobile phones.

The increasing usage of smartphones and tablets around the globe has led to a significant growth in the mobile TV market. This has bettered the state of the mobile TV market. Mobile TV is the wireless transmission and reception of television content video and voice to platforms that are either moving or capable of moving. Mobile TV allows viewers to enjoy personalized, interactive television with content specifically adapted to the mobile medium. The features of mobility and personalized consumption distinguish mobile TV from traditional television services.

The knowledge of viewing TV over mobile platforms differs in a unique way from traditional television watching, most particularly in the size of the viewing screen in the mobile TV market. There are currently two main ways of the delivering mobile TV. The first is via a two-way cellular network, and the second is through a one-way, dedicated broadcast network. The adoption of free to air service is mounting amongst users in Asia Pacific due to increase in the number of TV enabled mobile handsets. Mobile TV Market is segmented, By Application, into Web application, Live sports, Movies and Entertainment through video on demand (VoD) on local and regional Channels has resulted in the growth of the pay TV service segment.

Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Mobile TV Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mobile-tv-market

The pay TV service segment is likely to increase at the highest CAGR in the years to come. Mobile TV Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).The Asia-Pacific did hold the leading share in the mobile TV market in 2015 and the market in this region is projected to further expand in the years to come based on income and the market share. This could be attributed to the substantial increase in smartphone diffusion, rise in investments in mobile networks, and rolling mobile data subscriptions in this region. In Asia-Pacific, pay TV service accounted for the more than half of the market in 2015 and is expected to continue in the years to come. The acceptance of free to air service is growing among the users in Asia Pacific owing to increasing number of TV-enabled mobile handsets.

The upsurge in investments in LTE networks and the rising economies strength of emerging countries are expected to the key factors driving the uptake of mobile TV in Latin America as well as MEA. With growing disbursement on the entertainment, other countries in the region such as Argentina and Mexico are predictable to see important development in the reception of the mobile TV services in the coming years. In the MEA region, Countries within the GCC and South Africa were the foremost adopters of mobile TV Services in 2015. The upsurge in the mobile TV industry in MEA is driven by the entry of new-fangled players as well as global companies offering regional content for attracting new customers. Mobile TV Industry Key Players are inclusive of Comcast Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Charter Communications, MobiTV, Inc, Sky plc, Verizon Communications, Inc, Consolidated Communications, Bell Canada, Orange S.A, Bharti Airtel.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Global Mobile TV Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2011 - 2021)

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Japan

• Taiwan

• Korea

Global Mobile TV Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2011 - 2021)

• AT&T

• Comcast

• Sky

• SPB TV

• Time Warner Cable

• Verizon Communications

• Bell Canada

Global Mobile TV Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2011 - 2021)

• Free-to-air TV service

• Pay TV services

• Other

Global Mobile TV Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2011 - 2021)

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/



SOURCE Million Insights