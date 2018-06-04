Mobile UI Helps Hardware Users Prepare for the Future

"Radley is pleased to be able to offer hardware users an upgrade option that can save them money while providing optimum productivity," said Kevin Cammet, VP Manufacturing Solutions Division. "Radley's hardware and software experts can help users prepare for the future without having to cutoff their legacy hardware."

Radley Corporation is a one-stop vendor providing hardware as well as software solutions and in-house consultation and support teams. This expertise can help users phase out their existing hardware with solutions configured for specific industries and customer processes.

About Radley Corporation

Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support; Radley provides solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve the efficiency and productivity of their business logistics processes. To learn more, talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010 or visit www.radley.com today.

