GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Radley Corporation, a global manufacturing and supply chain solutions provider announced the availability of a mobile user interface (UI) for users of ruggedized wireless handheld mobile computers in warehouse and distribution environments. Over the next few years, these types of hardware are moving from a Windows-based interface to an Android interface. The mobile UI offered by Radley is an upgrade path allowing users to keep their current Windows-enabled devices and upgrade to run on Android UI once the Windows UI is phased out. Users can run a mix of old and new hardware running with Windows OS and Android OS, allowing them to phase in replacement costs by deciding when to replace their current hardware.
"Radley is pleased to be able to offer hardware users an upgrade option that can save them money while providing optimum productivity," said Kevin Cammet, VP Manufacturing Solutions Division. "Radley's hardware and software experts can help users prepare for the future without having to cutoff their legacy hardware."
Radley Corporation is a one-stop vendor providing hardware as well as software solutions and in-house consultation and support teams. This expertise can help users phase out their existing hardware with solutions configured for specific industries and customer processes.
About Radley Corporation
Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support; Radley provides solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve the efficiency and productivity of their business logistics processes. To learn more, talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010 or visit www.radley.com today.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-ui-helps-hardware-users-prepare-for-the-future-300659241.html
SOURCE Radley Corporation
