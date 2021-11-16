Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market size to grow by USD 497.27 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the Rapid Increase in Smartphone Penetration as Key Driver | 17000+ Technavio Reports

View FREE Sample: to know additional segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global mobile value-added services (VAS) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance, In September 2020, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced the acquisition of Cradlepoint, a US-based market leader in Wireless Edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions. Similarly, In January 2021, Cisco Systems Inc. announced the acquisition of Acacia for $115 per share in cash, or approximately $4.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, net of cash and marketable securities.



The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

America Movil SAB de CV

Apple Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Vodafone Group Plc

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in mobile value-added services (VAS) during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 59% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

China, Japan, and India are the key markets for mobile value-added services (VAS) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North American, MEA, and South American regions

Revenue Generating Segment

The mobile value-added services (VAS) market share growth by the mobile advertising segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increasing popularity of AR in location-based games is another major factor supporting the mobile value-added services (VAS) market share growth. The adoption of AR in location-based games, where virtual content is layered over real-world surroundings and objects, is increasing. The growth in popularity of AR in location-based games can be attributed primarily to platform flexibility. The growing trend of game offerings that merge AR with LBS is expected to attract significant investment from key mobile VAS providers such as Alphabet and Apple. This, in turn, will drive the mobile games segment, thereby fueling the growth of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market.

The constraints in content monetization will be a major challenge for the mobile value-added services (VAS) market. Traditionally, the major revenue share for mobile service providers was generated from voice calls. However, owing to the rapid reduction in call tariffs and the advent of popular online calling applications and IM services, which provide free voice and video calling services, the revenue generated from voice calls has declined drastically. Monetizing content to substitute voice call revenue is expected to hinder the growth of the global mobile value-added services (VAS) market.

Mobile value-added services (VAS) Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14.10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 497.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

