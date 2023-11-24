Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market to grow by USD 723.25 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV & Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is estimated to grow by USD 723.25 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.76%. The mobile value-added services (VAS) market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer mobile value-added services (vas) market are Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Value-added Services Market
Company Offering:

  • Alphabet Inc.: The company offers value-added services, such as Ads on Google, Pay Per Click, PPC campaign management, and others.
  • America Movil SAB de CV: The company offers value-added services such as Claro Sync cloud storage services, Claro Video, Claro Música music app, and Claro Viajes travel application.
  • Apple Inc.: The company offers a value-added service named Apple Pay, a mobile payment service that allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC is estimated to account for 58% of the global market growth during the forecast period. APAC will dominate the mobile value-added services market in 2022 due to the rapid penetration of smartphones and mobile broadband in emerging economies such as China and India. Many international and domestic vendors offering smartphones and mobile broadband services in these countries have aided in the penetration of mobile devices and the Internet. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Rapid increase in smartphone penetration
  • Key Trend - Increasing popularity of AR in location-based games
  • Major Challenges - Constraints in content monetization

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on the Product, the mobile advertising segment during the forecast period. With the rapid adoption of mobile broadband, video advertising offers consumers an attractive format in a non-intrusive manner. These ads are typically placed in over-the-top (OTT) applications and social media platforms, with consumer clicks and application installs being key parameters for measuring advertiser revenue generation.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by End-user
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Vendor Landscape
  12. Vendor Analysis
  13. Appendix

