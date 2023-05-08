Mobile Video Surveillance Market Will Reach USD 4,337 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile video surveillance market is projected to be worth USD 4,337 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%, according to P&S Intelligence.

This can be credited to the growing usage of the internet, partly because of the increasing acceptance of smartphones and tablets, which, ultimately, will boost the demand for higher storage.

In recent years, the industry has grown due to the robust requirement for wireless video streaming with a camera sending the live feed straight to a control center.

Body-Worn Video Cameras Are Highly Demanded

The acceptance of video photographic cameras with motion sensors for object tracking by police departments is the major trend in this space. The flexibility that body-worn cameras provide supports in recording an incident as observed by the policeman.

The utilization of drones by the police in numerous nations, including the U.S., and the U.K., to keep a check on larger areas is another trend.

Along with this, the quick acceptance of high-definition cameras is driving the development of the industry. 1080p cameras are progressively being accepted as they offer a high-quality clip of an event.

Hardware Sales Generate Significant Portion of Revenue

Based on offering, the hardware category holds a significant industry share, of 42%, credited to the improvements in cameras, such as better recording excellence in low light, motion detectors for item tracking, in-built mics, information encoding and other cybersecurity procedures, and support for both cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

Transportation Vertical Practices Mobile Video Surveillance Extensively

The transportation vertical is projected to dominate the market with an above 60% share, credited to the constant efforts of transportation establishments, governments, and businesses to offer stronger protection to passengers against terrorism, thefts, fraud, and vandalism.

With the usage of tablets and smartphones, the idea of the real-time screening of live video feeds comes within range. The video can be seen on mobile devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets, linked to the internet.

This supports in advancing public security and safety by allowing for timely involvement in any unwelcome incident.

Solution Sales Highest in North America

North America is dominating the mobile video surveillance industry, and the region is projected to be dominant throughout the forecast period, with a worth of USD 1,080 million, credited to the quick acceptance of cutting-edge technologies.

The continent has also experienced numerous criminal and terrorist attacks in recent years. Thus, the growing usage of such cameras along international and state borders will drive the need for them in the continent in the coming few years.

