Mobile Video Surveillance Market worth $4.00 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile video surveillance market is projected to grow from USD 2.78 billion in 2025 to USD 4.00 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The mobile video surveillance market is driven by a growing demand in various sectors, accompanied by increasing security concerns. Security threats have become increasingly diverse and sophisticated, encompassing a range of activities, from traditional criminal activities to terrorism and cyber threats, across multiple sectors. This diversification necessitates advanced surveillance solutions that can adapt to evolving risks. Mobile video surveillance plays a crucial role in deterring potential security incidents. The visible presence of surveillance cameras serves as a deterrent to criminal activities, reducing the likelihood of unauthorized actions and enhancing overall public safety. Mobile video surveillance enables quick response to security incidents by providing real-time monitoring capabilities. This is critical when immediate intervention is required, such as during accidents, suspicious activities, or emergencies.

Market Revenue in 2025: $2.78 billion. Estimated Value by 2030: $4.00 billion. Growth Rate: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%. Forecast Period: 2025–2030. Segments Covered: By Offering, System, Application and Region. Geographies Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Key Market Challenge: Cost constraints in implementing and maintaining mobile video surveillance systems. Key Market Opportunities: Surging use of smart devices for wireless remote monitoring. Key Market Drivers: Escalating security concerns across multiple verticals.

The adoption of mobile video surveillance enhances situational awareness for security personnel. By collecting a real-time visual feed of the surroundings, security teams can assess situations more accurately and promptly make informed decisions to address potential threats. The increasing frequency of security threats in public spaces and events, such as concerts, sports venues, and crowded areas, underscores the need for mobile video surveillance. Mobile video surveillance solutions help maintain public order, detect potential threats, and ensure a rapid response to any security incidents.

The logistics & transportation segment to witness highest CAGR during forecast period.

Based on the vertical, the logistics & transportation segment is expected to record the highest CAGR in the mobile video surveillance market during the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing security concerns, stringent regulatory mandates, and the immense value derived from operational efficiency tools. Specifically, the rising threat of cargo theft, vandalism, and liability claims in public transit and large commercial fleets necessitates high-resolution video evidence and real-time monitoring. Governments are increasingly mandating onboard camera systems for safety compliance in school buses and commercial vehicles. Integrating IP-based surveillance with AI-powered video telematics allows fleet managers to monitor and coach driver behavior, optimize routes, reduce fraudulent insurance claims, and quickly resolve incidents, turning security expenditure into a powerful tool for cost reduction and operational intelligence.

Public transit segment captures largest share of mobile video surveillance market in 2025.

By application, the public transit segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025 due to its critical and legally mandated focus on passenger safety and security in high-volume public spaces. Transit authorities face the constant threat of crime, vandalism, and terrorism, making onboard and station surveillance essential for deterrence and immediate incident response. Furthermore, video systems are crucial for operational efficiency by providing irrefutable evidence for liability and insurance claims, monitoring driver behavior to enforce safety regulations, and offering real-time situational awareness for dispatchers to manage emergencies and optimize fleet operations, which are increasingly required by government and regulatory bodies.

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR in mobile video surveillance market between 2025 and 2030.

The growth of the Asia Pacific mobile video surveillance industry can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and extensive smart city initiatives across major economies such as China, India, and South Korea, which necessitate widespread deployment of advanced surveillance systems for public safety and traffic management. This foundational demand is compounded by increasing public safety and security concerns in densely populated areas, significant government investment in modernizing transportation and security infrastructure, and the accelerating adoption of advanced technologies such as AI-powered video analytics and cloud-based solutions that enhance the effectiveness of mobile surveillance in real-time monitoring and incident response.

Key Players

Leading players in the global mobile video surveillance companies include Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Motorola Solutions Inc. (US), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea), VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), CP PLUS International (India), iris-GmbH (Germany), Soliton Systems KK (Japan), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Seon (US), Pro-Vigil (US), Rosco, Inc. (US), MOBOTIX (Germany), Wireless CCTV LLC (US), STROPS Technologies Ltd. (Riga), DTI Group (Australia), Ivideon (Russia), Apollo Video Technology (US), March Networks (Canada), IDIS Ltd. (South Korea), Verkada Inc. (US), and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd. (China).

