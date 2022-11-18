Mobile Virtual Network Operator Strategy, Planning and Optimization: Comprehensive Analysis and Sample Full Business Plan for Prospective New Entrants

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator Strategy, Planning and Optimization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research provides analysis of the global MVNO marketplace segmented by region and country including MVNO type, hosting network, services and business models. It provides an assessment of MVNO supporting technologies, MVNO types, and business models. The report also analyzes the keys to success by MVNO type and strategy.

It also assesses the impact of 5G capabilities in terms of MVNO applications, services, and solutions. This includes the scope to realize new business models, particularly in the B2B arena. This 5G MVNO market report also evaluates infrastructure and enabling technologies in support of new anticipated purpose-built networks and services such as IoT-specific, data-only, and fixed wireless-oriented MVNOs.

It also includes a full business plan based on the launch of an illustrative Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) known as Contendus. The plan covers all aspects of the company launch plan including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation, and product differentiation.

Key Topics Covered:

Global MVNO Market by Country, Type, and Business Model

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Evolution of MVNOs

1.2 MVNO Start-up Strategy and Planning

2 Companies in Report

3 Introduction

4 North America

5 South America

6 Asia

7 Europe

8 Africa

10 Central America

10.1 Costa Rica

10.1.1 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

10.1.1.1 Kolbi

10.1.1.2 Liberty

10.1.1.3 Claro

10.1.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

10.1.2.1 Cabletica

10.2 Mexico

10.2.1 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

10.2.1.1 TelCel

10.2.1.2 Movistar

10.2.1.3 AT&T Mexico

10.2.1.4 Red Compartida

10.2.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

10.2.2.1 Alestra Movil

10.2.2.2 AlmaTel Mexico

10.2.2.3 BAIT

10.2.2.4 Bueno cell

10.2.2.5 Cierto

10.2.2.6 Diri

10.2.2.7 Easter Egg

10.2.2.8 Exis

10.2.2.9 Flash Mobile

10.2.2.10 Gamers Mobile

10.2.2.11 her Mobile

10.2.2.12 IENTC movil

10.2.2.13 Inxel

10.2.2.14 Izzi Movil

10.2.2.15 Maxcom

10.2.2.16 Miio

10.2.2.17 moBig

10.2.2.18 Nemi

10.2.2.19 Oui

10.2.2.20 Pillofon

10.2.2.21 QBo Cel

10.2.2.22 Simpati

10.2.2.23 Telgen

10.2.2.24 Tuyo Broadband

10.2.2.25 Vasanta

10.2.2.26 Virgin Mobile

10.2.2.27 Weex Mobile

11 Caribbean

11.1 Puerto Rico

11.1.1 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

11.1.1.1 Claro

11.1.1.2 Liberty

11.1.1.3 T-Mobile

11.1.2 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

11.1.2.1 AirVoice Wireless

11.1.2.2 Boost Mobile

11.1.2.3 FreeUp Mobile

11.1.2.4 Karma

11.1.2.5 Liberty Wireless

11.1.2.6 Life Wireless

11.1.2.7 Mint Mobile

11.1.2.8 Red Pocket Mobile

11.1.2.9 Republic Wireless

11.1.2.10 Safelink

11.1.2.11 Tesix Wireless

5G MVNO Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, Services and Solutions

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Technology and Application Analysis

4. Company Analysis

5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

7. Appendix: 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Services

MVNO Business Plan with Financial Modeling Spreadsheet

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview

2.1. The Business

2.2. The Strategy

2.3. The Market

2.4. The Management

2.5. The Financials

2.6. The Company Mission

2.7. MVNO Criteria

2.8. Exceptions

3. The Business

3.1. Requirements Analysis

3.2. Description of Services

3.3. Target Market

3.4. Initial Services: Primary Revenue Drivers

3.5. Potential Future Services: Additional Revenue Sources

3.6. Distribution, Purchasing, and Refills

3.7. Starter Package

3.8. Handsets and Hardware

3.9. LTE System and the SIM-card

3.10. Website and User Interface Strategies

3.11. LTE Enhancements, 5G, and Future Technologies

3.12. Back-Office and Customer Care

3.13. Mobile Network Operator Requirements

3.14. Regulatory Issues

3.15. Churn Considerations

4. The Opportunity

4.1. Opportunity

4.2. Strategy

4.3. Provisioning and Management

4.4. Infrastructure

4.5. Multi-IMSI Approach

4.6. Multi-network VPN

4.7. Security and Control

4.8. Forecast

5. The Market

5.1. US Wireless Market

5.2. Prepaid Services Market

5.3. Wholesale Communications Services

5.4. Essential Negotiation Factors

5.5. Setup Cost Analysis

5.6. Terminal Usage and Control

5.7. Network Usage and Control

6. Marketing Plan

6.1. Overview

6.2. Marketing Strategy

6.3. Initial Market Segments and Strategic Considerations

6.4. Partnering and Co-branding

6.5. Loyalty Program

6.6. Migration Strategy

7. Financial Overview

7.1. Revenue Streams and Cost Considerations

7.2. Revenue Growth

7.3. Financial Projections

7.4. Funding

7.5. Exit Strategy

8. Extensions and Upgrades

8.1. Selection Criteria

8.2. Technical Requirements

8.3. Other Factors

9. Potential Market Segments

10. The Management Team and Partners

10.1. Management

10.2. Board of Advisors

10.3. Operational Partners

11. Competition

11.1. Prepaid Players

11.2. Prepaid Market Assessment

12. MVNO Market Outlook

12.1. Overview

12.2. Global Outlook and Forecast

12.3. MVNO Drivers in Europe

12.4. MVNO Drivers in the United States

12.5. MVNO Drivers in Middle East

12.6. MVNO Drivers in Asia Pacific

13. MVNO Case Studies

14. Conclusions

15. Appendix

15.1. Cellular Operator Organization Structure

15.2. Initiating Contact with MNOs

15.3. Strategy Development

