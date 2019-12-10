Mobile Virtualization Market to Garner $12.70 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 18.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Mobile Virtualization Market by Technology (Hypervisor and Application Containers), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Construction & Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Public Sector, Retail, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global mobile virtualization industry was pegged at $3.26 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $12.70 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for market growth

Growth in need to rise employee efficiency, enhanced data security offered by mobile virtualization, and cost-saving associated with mobile virtualization solutions have boosted the growth of the global mobile virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for workspace as a service is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6241

The hypervisor segment dominated the market

The hypervisor segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global mobile virtualization market, owing to rise in adoption of virtual machines among the organizations. However, the application container segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period, due to several benefits such as overhead cost, increase portability, greater efficiency, and better application development.

The small and medium enterprises segment to manifest the fastest CAGR through 2026

The small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.4%, owing to rise in the development of SME's various emerging countries. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global mobile virtualization market, due to its capability to invest heavily in infrastructure development activities.

The IT & telecom sector held the lion's share

The IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global mobile virtualization market, owing to rise in mobile virtualization solutions to decrease excessive IT infrastructure cost and deliver rapid deployment and innovative services. However, the healthcare segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, due to enhanced security, cost benefits, and improved workflow that it offers to users.

North America ruled the market

The global mobile virtualization market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to high IT infrastructure spending and adoption of technological advancements. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic growth and showing high potential for the adoption of mobile virtualization solution.

Get Up to 30% Discount- Enquire Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6241

*Offer Valid till 31-Dec-2019

Major market players

Blackberry Limited

Broadcom Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Oracle Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Cellrox Ltd.

VMware, Inc.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Get Up to 30% Discount on All Published Reports:

Application Container Market Expected to Reach $8,202 Million by 2025

App Analytics Market Projected to Reach $3,798 Million by 2025

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Mobile VAS 3G Applications Market Application and Future Forecast by 2026

Mobile Application Testing Solutions Market Forecast Report 2019-2026

*Offer Valid till 31-Dec-2019

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research