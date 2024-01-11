Mobile Vocal Booths Market size to grow by USD 123.73 million from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Auralex Acoustics, ClearSonic & DEMVOX Sound Isolation Booths, and many more

News provided by

Technavio

11 Jan, 2024, 00:35 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile vocal booths market is estimated to grow by USD 123.73 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.35%. The mobile vocal booth market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. The Mobile Vocal Booths market is experiencing remarkable growth owing to the increasing demand for digital content creation. The rise in content creation across various platforms has propelled the need for Portable Soundproof Studios, Voice Recording Solutions vocal isolation booths, and Acoustic Isolation Booths. These On-the-Go Recording Spaces and Compact Vocal Environments offer Noise Reduction Solutions, catering to the demand for Mobile Recording Studios and Portable Audio Recording solutions, thereby driving market expansion. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Vocal Booths Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Vocal Booths Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

  • DEMVOX Sound Isolation Booths - The company offers mobile vocal booths such as the DV83 booth, DV104 booth, and DV125 booth.
  • GIK Acoustics UK: The company offers mobile vocal booths such as GIK Acoustics Portable Isolation Booth which effectively isolates a vocalist or sound source from a room which significantly improves the recording quality.
  •  ISOVOX AB: The company offers mobile vocal booths such as ISOVOX 2 portable vocal booth that record with pro studio acoustics.

A few prominent companies that offer mobile vocal booths market are Auralex Acoustics, ClearSonic, DEMVOX Sound Isolation Booths, GIK Acoustics UK, GK Soundbooth Inc., ISOVOX AB, Kaotica Corp., Kube Sound Isolation Ltd, mute labs GmbH., Ningbo Lesound Electronics Co. Ltd, Radial Engineering, RealTraps Acoustics LLC, sE Electronics International Inc., Shenzhen Vinco Soundproofing Materials Co. Ltd, STUDIOBRICKS S.L., The Hearing Co., Timber Acoustics, Vicoustic, VocalBooth.com Inc., VocalBoothToGo.com Inc., Whisper Room Inc., ZAK Acoustics Pvt Ltd, and Zhejiang Weworth Furniture Technology Co. Ltd.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 36% during the forecast period. The mobile vocal booths market in North America is experiencing significant growth, fuelled by the increasing demand for professional-grade recording solutions and the rise of content creation across various industries. In addition, as a pivotal region for entertainment, media, and technology, the North American market reflects a dynamic landscape. 

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Key Trend - The Mobile Vocal Booths market is witnessing a significant trend driven by the globalization of entertainment, propelling the adoption of Portable Voiceover Studios and Mobile Audio Recording solutions. This trend encompasses the use of Vocal Recording Booths, Portable Podcast Studios, portable voice recording booths, and Mobile Broadcasting Solutions. Compact Studio Spaces and Compact Audio Recording Studios, alongside Mobile Studio Accessories and Portable Audio Workspaces, define this trend, reflecting the shift towards versatile Vocal Recording Environments.
  • Major Challenges - A notable challenge in the Mobile Vocal Booths market is the lack of awareness, impeding market expansion for On-the-Go Podcasting and Mobile Music Production. The absence of understanding regarding Noise Control Solutions and Mobile Content Creation affects the adoption of Portable Video Production and Compact Soundproof Rooms. This challenge encompasses the limited awareness about Noise Isolation Booths, Mobile Studio Equipment, Portable Vocal Enclosures, and Soundproofing Solutions, hindering their widespread utilization.

 Market Segmentation

The market growth by the foam-based segment is significant during the forecast period. Mobile vocal booths have become indispensable tools in several commercial applications, especially in industries where pristine audio recording is paramount. 

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
The gift card market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,100 million between  2023 and 2028. The market is accelerating at a  compound annual growth rate of 14.46%.

The high-end bicycle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2023 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5.03 billion

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Material

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market size to grow by USD 17.92 billion from 2023-2028

Pharmaceutical Traceability Market size to grow by USD 17.92 billion from 2023-2028

The pharmaceutical traceability market size is expected to grow by USD 17.92 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will...
Solar PV Balance of Systems (BOS) Market size to increase by USD 32.33 billion during 2023-2028; Increasing investments in renewable energy to drive the growth - Technavio

Solar PV Balance of Systems (BOS) Market size to increase by USD 32.33 billion during 2023-2028; Increasing investments in renewable energy to drive the growth - Technavio

The solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market size is expected to grow by USD 32.33 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.