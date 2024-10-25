MOBILE VOTE CENTER OPENED UNTIL 9PM AT THE HAUNTED LITTLE TOKYO BLOCK PARTY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is partnering with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office to bring an official Mobile Vote Center to the largest Halloween party in Little Tokyo, the 8th Annual Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party. This Vote Center will have later hours than typical Vote Centers, staying open until 9pm PT. The later hours combined with the proximity to a community block party that draws thousands of people annually, is meant to create a fun and accessible voting experience for younger voters, a voting age block that often has lower voter turnout nationally.

The Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party is produced by the Little Tokyo Ghost Club, a network of Little Tokyo nonprofit and small business leaders, including CAUSE. The event features DJs, food, a full bar, and costume contests with prizes. For the past three years, the Block Party has been dedicated to educating people about voting and civic engagement through unique activities such as a popular-vote determined costume contest. For the first time ever, this party will feature an official Los Angeles County Mobile Vote Center allowing all eligible voters to cast their ballot in their best Halloween costumes.

"By bringing an official Mobile Vote Center to the Haunted Little Tokyo Block Party, we are not just celebrating our vibrant community; we are also empowering the next generation of voters. In the 2020 General Election, 47% of Youth voters turned out to vote, the lowest turnout of any age group. We need to engage young voters intentionally and create vote centers where they gather. Civic engagement can be both fun and impactful, and this vote center does that." shares CAUSE Executive Director Nancy Yap.

The Mobile Vote Center at Haunted Little Tokyo kicks off CAUSE's Together We Vote: An API Get Out The Vote Fest, a multi-day celebration hosted in Los Angele County's historic Asian Pacific Islander (API) neighborhoods highlighting community building and civic engagement in the 10 days of early voting leading up to the November 5th General Election.

See all the details at: https://bit.ly/togetherwevote2024

About CAUSE

The Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan, community-based organization with a mission to advance the political empowerment of the Asian Pacific American community through nonpartisan voter outreach, training, and education as well as leadership development.

Founded in 1993, CAUSE is comprised of committed professional, business, community and political leaders, and has established itself as a unique nonpartisan APA organization dedicated solely to APA civic and political participation. Based in the Greater Los Angeles area, CAUSE's influence reaches throughout Southern California.

For more information visit: www.causeusa.org .

