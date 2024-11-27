Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Skyrockets to $71.28 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Early Warning Services, LLC | The Insight Partners

The global mobile wallet and payment market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $71.28 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by increase in demand for multi-currency mobile wallets and growing demand for contactless payment solutions.

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Mobile Wallet and Payment market is observing significant growth owing to the demand for multi-currency mobile wallets. Remitting money from one home country to another can be a time-consuming operation owing to the varied conversion rates, high remittance fees, and related taxes. A multi-currency wallet allows businesses to pay, receive, and save various currencies in a single digital wallet rather than maintaining separate accounts for each international currency. The multi-currency digital wallet eases overseas payments and currency conversions. Moreover, the multi-currency wallet provides various guaranteed benefits for cross-border payments.

For Detailed Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/mobile-wallet-and-payment-market

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the mobile wallet and payment market comprises a vast array of components that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Mobile Wallet and Payment Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing government initiatives for adoption of mobile wallet and payment solutions and expansion of e-commerce industry. The market, valued at $10.28 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.4% during 2023–2031.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Mobile Wallet and Payment Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000231/

The global mobile wallet and payment market is observing substantial growth and is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. This growth can be accredited to numerous factors. Firstly, contactless payment adoption has risen dramatically across the globe, as it eliminates consumers' need to carry cash while making purchases. Digital payments, which include near-field communication (NFC) and QR code-based transactions, are becoming more popular. Consumers are highly preferring contactless payment solutions for speeding financial transactions. The demand for a quick, safe, and clean payment method, particularly in the post-pandemic era, has accelerated the use of contactless technology. This has transformed the checkout experience in both physical and digital stores, making faster and more convenient transactions.

Increasing Government Initiatives for Adoption of Mobile Wallet and Payment Solutions: Mobile wallet and payment solutions are critical for consumers and businesses, as they increase accessibility, improve security, reduce transactional costs, and make payments faster. Increasing technological advancements, rising consumer demand for two-factor authentication (2FA) security, and other factors are boosting the demand for mobile wallets and payment solutions. This also encourages government bodies to take initiatives to support the adoption of mobile wallets and payment solutions in order to secure their business from financial risks. For instance, the DigiDhan Mission, established under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in India, aims to promote a cashless economy and provide a smooth digital payment experience for all citizens.

Expansion of E-Commerce Industry: The rise in the e-commerce business and consumers' preference for online shopping has increased the adoption of mobile wallets and payment solutions for making quick payments. In May 2024, The Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce revealed that the estimate of the US retail e-commerce sales for the first quarter of 2024 was US$ 289.2 billion due to the seasonal variation adjustments and not price change. This represents a 2.1% (±0.7%) rise from the fourth quarter of 2023. Retail sales in the first quarter of 2024 stood at US$ 1,820.0 billion, with a fall of 0.1 % (±0.4%) from the fourth quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, e-commerce expanded by 8.6% (±1.1%) compared with the first quarter of 2023. Total retail sales were increased by 1.5% (±0.5%). In the first quarter of 2024, e-commerce sales made up 15.9% of the total sales.

Stay Updated on The Latest Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000231/

Emergence of Real-Time Payments in Developing Nations: Efficient and secure ways to make transactions are increasing the demand for real-time payments (RTPs). These technologies have made payments more convenient, quick, and secure, as well as eliminating the need for cash or cheques. The acceptance of RTPs has enabled rapid payment between businesses and organizations. Users can initiate payments at a minimal or no cost using a mobile number or QR code, eliminating the necessity for bank account details. Countries, including Kenya, Mexico, Brazil, and Sweden, are increasingly demanding mobile wallets and payment solutions to conduct transactions in real-time. The usage of mobile devices has been one of the most significant advances in real-time payment systems. With the growth of smartphones and mobile payments, consumers can easily send and receive payments on the go, eliminating the need for a computer or physical card reader.

Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on type, the mobile wallet and payment market is bifurcated into remote and proximity. The proximity segment held the largest share of the Mobile Wallet and Payment market in 2023

In terms of technology, the market is divided into near-field communication, QR code, text-based, and others. The QR code segment held the largest share of the Mobile Wallet and Payment market in 2023.

By end user, the mobile wallet and payment market is segmented into personal and business. The personal segment held the largest share of the Mobile Wallet and Payment market in 2023.

The mobile wallet and payment market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000231/

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Mobile Wallet and Payment Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Early Warning Services, LLC

PayU

One MobiKwik Systems Limited

Apple Inc

Alphabet Inc

AT&T Inc

Paypal Holdings Inc

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Mastercard Inc

Fitbit LLC

American Express

Visa Inc

FIS Global

Alipay

Bharti Airtel

SoftwareGroup

PhonePe

ACI Worldwide Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000231/

Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"PhonePe announced that it has enabled UPI payment acceptance in collaboration with LankaPay across LankaQR merchant points at a grand event held in Colombo ."

." "Zeepay, the fastest-growing wholly Ghanaian-owned fintech in Ghana , introduced new digital financial solutions in partnership with Software Group, a global financial technology provider, to scale its business and accelerate financial inclusion."

, introduced new digital financial solutions in partnership with Software Group, a global financial technology provider, to scale its business and accelerate financial inclusion." "Mobily (a leading digital partner of the international technical conference LEAP 23) announced the launch of Mobily Pay during LEAP 23 in partnership with Ericsson in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Mobile Pay is a mobile financial service that is available to all the users in the Kingdom to conduct personalized financial services such as contactless payments, money transfers, international remittance, digital card payments, cash-back, bill payments, mobile top-up, and more, secure and at their convenience."

Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Drivers, Challenges, Future Outlook and Opportunities:

According to Primer, debit card usage in the UK exceeds the usage levels in any other European country; ~90% of the population in the country owns Visa or Mastercard cards, which are instrumental in enabling digital transactions. Alternative payment methods also hold considerable importance in the country. Merchants in the UK are required to provide mobile wallet options, particularly Apple Pay and Google Pay, to manage their widespread operations. BNPL services are also well-received, with 36% of adults utilizing BNPL at least once in one year. While open banking payments are gaining traction, they currently represent a small portion of overall payment volumes.

For In-Depth Market Forecasts and Analysis, Request PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000231/

Mobile wallets are the second most favored online payment option among consumers in France. Global companies such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal operate alongside France-based service providers such as Lyf, Lydia, and PayLib. PayLib is one of the most popular digital wallets in the country because of its integration with Cartes Bancaires. According to Pay.com, approximately 38% of online purchases made in France were paid for using a digital gadget in 2023. Various options available for French consumers for making payments using phones and watches include Amazon Pay, digital wallet brands such as Lyf, bank-specific apps, and mobile-only payment solutions such as Revolut and Monese.

Conclusion:

Multi-currency wallets provide enhanced security features and multiple authentication methods to protect account information and funds. It helps make secured overseas transfers and currency exchange. Consumers can switch currencies, pay bills, and create transactions in multiple currencies without managing multiple accounts. Multi-currency wallet allows consumers to make smooth cross-border payments with one tap. Multi-currency wallets allow consumers to swap currencies without the stress of foreign exchange. This enables consumers to carry any currency for all their foreign transactions without difficulties. Multi-currency wallets help in reducing international transaction expenses by eliminating currency translation fees. Furthermore, foreign transfers with banks incur additional prices and hidden fees; however, with a multi-currency wallet, consumers no longer have to bother with these unneeded costs. Therefore, multi-currency mobile wallets allow businesses to ensure that there are no issues with promoting and distributing products and services worldwide. They also support businesses in enhancing customer experiences.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000231/

With projected growth to $71.28 Billion by 2031, the Mobile Wallet and Payment Market represents a significant opportunity for component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers, investors, industry stakeholders, end users and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

Related Report Titles:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/mobile-wallet-and-payment-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners