Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Surge in Intelligent Device Adoption Bolsters Growth

The market for mobile wallets and payment technologies is shifting toward digitization and expanding options for customers for online transactions and cashless payments. The rapid surge in the adoption of intelligent devices such as smartphones, growing internet penetration and rising government initiatives to develop smart cities in many countries fuels demand for mobile wallets and payment technologies, globally. Increasing acceptance of mobile wallet payments and offers provided by key market players, along with government initiatives and regulations, will enhance the growth of mobile wallet payments across end-use industries.



Mobile payments are transactions through an individual's bank account, debit card or credit card. Mobile wallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account. The key objective of the mobile wallet is to provide a user with an electronic wallet where all the contents of a real wallet (cash and cards) are electronically available at any time and anywhere.



The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is a major factor driving market growth. In recent years, more than half of the world's internet traffic came from mobile devices (smartphones, tablets and PCs). The main reason for the rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is convenience. Slower adoption of contact-free payments, fraud and risk of a breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.



In this report, the global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies was segmented by wallet type, mode of payment, application, stakeholder and region.

Report Includes

48 data tables and 41 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for mobile wallet and payment technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the plastic industry and discussion on safety issues and frauds related to mobile banking

Information on key segments of mobile wallet and payment technologies including application, mode of payment and region

Description of mobile payment components and infrastructure status for NFC (near-field communication), snapshot of mobile wallet procurement systems and life cycle management

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc., Citigroup Inc., Fiserv Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Visa Inc.

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights

2.1 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Components of Mobile Payments

3.2.5 Direct Carrier Bank Cooperation

3.3 Infrastructure Status for Near-Field Communication PoS

3.4 Mobile Wallet Procurement Systems and Life Cycle Management

3.5 Mobile Wallet Payment Framework

3.6 Legal and Supervisory Framework

3.7 Value Chain Analysis

3.8 PESTEL Analysis

3.9 Assessment of the Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Chapter 4 Supporting Equipment and Technology Overview

4.1 Overview

4.2 Supporting Equipment and Technology Overview

4.2.1 RFID

4.2.2 Payment by Mobile Phones

4.2.3 Smartphones

4.2.4 4G Technology

4.2.5 5G Technology

4.2.6 Issues With Wireless Technology

4.3 Technology by Consumer and Merchant

4.4 Technologies for Mobile-Client Devices and Issues

4.5 Infrastructure for Communication and Issues

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Wallet

6.1 Overview

6.2 Open

6.3 Semi-Closed

6.4 Closed

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mobile Commerce

7.3 Mobile Transfer

7.4 Mobile Ticketing

7.5 Mobile Coupons

7.6 Micropayments

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Passenger Check-In

7.7.2 Baggage Check-In

7.7.3 Pre-Paid Cab Booking

7.7.4 Parking Mobile Wallet

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Mode of Payment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Remote

8.3 Proximity

8.3.1 Near Field Communication (Nfc)

8.3.2 Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Stakeholder

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mobile Network Operators

9.3 Handset and Other Hardware Solution Manufacturers

9.4 Mobile Payment Network and Banks

9.5 Oss/Bss Solution Providers

9.6 Software Developers and Cloud Computing

9.6.1 Software Developers

9.6.2 Cloud Computing

9.7 Content and Applications Aggregators

9.8 Trusted Service Manager

9.9 Other Stakeholders

9.9.1 Retail Merchants

9.9.2 Value-Added Service Providers

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

11.1 Recently Granted Patents

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Vendor Landscape

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

American Express

Ant Financial Services Group

Apple Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Blackberry Ltd.

Citigroup Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Mastercard

One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Payu

Samsung

T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Verizon

Visa Inc.

