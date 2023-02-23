Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2023: Rapid Surge in Intelligent Device Adoption Bolsters Growth

Feb 23, 2023, 20:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for mobile wallets and payment technologies is shifting toward digitization and expanding options for customers for online transactions and cashless payments. The rapid surge in the adoption of intelligent devices such as smartphones, growing internet penetration and rising government initiatives to develop smart cities in many countries fuels demand for mobile wallets and payment technologies, globally. Increasing acceptance of mobile wallet payments and offers provided by key market players, along with government initiatives and regulations, will enhance the growth of mobile wallet payments across end-use industries.
Mobile payments are transactions through an individual's bank account, debit card or credit card. Mobile wallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account. The key objective of the mobile wallet is to provide a user with an electronic wallet where all the contents of a real wallet (cash and cards) are electronically available at any time and anywhere.
The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is a major factor driving market growth. In recent years, more than half of the world's internet traffic came from mobile devices (smartphones, tablets and PCs). The main reason for the rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is convenience. Slower adoption of contact-free payments, fraud and risk of a breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.
In this report, the global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies was segmented by wallet type, mode of payment, application, stakeholder and region.
Report Includes
- 48 data tables and 41 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for mobile wallet and payment technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the plastic industry and discussion on safety issues and frauds related to mobile banking
- Information on key segments of mobile wallet and payment technologies including application, mode of payment and region
- Description of mobile payment components and infrastructure status for NFC (near-field communication), snapshot of mobile wallet procurement systems and life cycle management
- Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants
- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Alphabet Inc., Citigroup Inc., Fiserv Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Visa Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
2.1 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Components of Mobile Payments
3.2.5 Direct Carrier Bank Cooperation
3.3 Infrastructure Status for Near-Field Communication PoS
3.4 Mobile Wallet Procurement Systems and Life Cycle Management
3.5 Mobile Wallet Payment Framework
3.6 Legal and Supervisory Framework
3.7 Value Chain Analysis
3.8 PESTEL Analysis
3.9 Assessment of the Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
Chapter 4 Supporting Equipment and Technology Overview
4.1 Overview
4.2 Supporting Equipment and Technology Overview
4.2.1 RFID
4.2.2 Payment by Mobile Phones
4.2.3 Smartphones
4.2.4 4G Technology
4.2.5 5G Technology
4.2.6 Issues With Wireless Technology
4.3 Technology by Consumer and Merchant
4.4 Technologies for Mobile-Client Devices and Issues
4.5 Infrastructure for Communication and Issues
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Wallet
6.1 Overview
6.2 Open
6.3 Semi-Closed
6.4 Closed
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Mobile Commerce
7.3 Mobile Transfer
7.4 Mobile Ticketing
7.5 Mobile Coupons
7.6 Micropayments
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Passenger Check-In
7.7.2 Baggage Check-In
7.7.3 Pre-Paid Cab Booking
7.7.4 Parking Mobile Wallet
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Mode of Payment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Remote
8.3 Proximity
8.3.1 Near Field Communication (Nfc)
8.3.2 Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Stakeholder
9.1 Overview
9.2 Mobile Network Operators
9.3 Handset and Other Hardware Solution Manufacturers
9.4 Mobile Payment Network and Banks
9.5 Oss/Bss Solution Providers
9.6 Software Developers and Cloud Computing
9.6.1 Software Developers
9.6.2 Cloud Computing
9.7 Content and Applications Aggregators
9.8 Trusted Service Manager
9.9 Other Stakeholders
9.9.1 Retail Merchants
9.9.2 Value-Added Service Providers
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.6 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
11.1 Recently Granted Patents
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Vendor Landscape
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Scenario
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- American Express
- Ant Financial Services Group
- Apple Inc.
- Bharti Airtel Ltd.
- Blackberry Ltd.
- Citigroup Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Mastercard
- One Mobikwik Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- One97 Communications Ltd.
- Paypal Holdings Inc.
- Payu
- Samsung
- T-Mobile U.S. Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Verizon
- Visa Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yw1xpx-wallet-and?w=5
