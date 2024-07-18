Mobile Water Treatment Market is Forecast to Expand at 8.9% CAGR, Reaching $5.27 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Technological Innovations Enhancing Performance Metrics of Mobile Treatment Systems and Making Them More Dependable for Critical Applications.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently updated industry report by Fact.MR, the global Mobile Water Treatment System Market is estimated to reach US$ 2.25 billion in 2024 and is further evaluated to expand at a high-value 8.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Growing sales of mobile water treatment systems are driven by technological advancements in water treatment techniques such as chemical treatment, UV disinfection, and membrane filtration. These developments meet the various demands of end users in a range of sectors and applications while improving the effectiveness, dependability, and performance of mobile treatment systems. Technological improvements facilitate the creation of small, lightweight, and energy-efficient solutions, hence increasing the accessibility and practicality of mobile water treatment systems for deployment in distant or emergency circumstances.

Demand for mobile water treatment systems is increasing at a remarkable pace in the United States. Among the various industries that make up the United States' industrial sector are mining, oil and gas, construction, and agriculture, many of which are situated in remote or migratory areas with little access to clean water. Under such circumstances, mobile water treatment systems provide an essential water source for many industrial processes.

Key Takeaways from the Mobile Water Treatment System Market Study:

The global mobile water treatment system market is calculated to reach a size of US$ 5.27 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The North American market is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 1.23 billion by 2034.

by 2034. East Asia is forecasted to account for 21.7% of the global market share by 2034.

is forecasted to account for 21.7% of the global market share by 2034. Demand for mobile water treatment systems in the United States is projected to rise at 8.9% CAGR through 2034.

is projected to rise at 8.9% CAGR through 2034. The market in Japan is forecasted to reach US$ 315.6 million by the end of 2034.

is forecasted to reach by the end of 2034. Based on type, revenue from the microfiltration segment is analyzed to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. By end use, the municipal segment is expected to hold 33.5% of the market share in 2024.

"To ensure access to clean water for their operations, businesses operating in remote places, such as mining, oil & gas, and construction, require mobile water treatment systems, driving market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst

Microfiltration Accounts for Significant Revenue Share

Growing need for effective water filtration in remote or transitory locations, such as building sites, outdoor events, or disaster relief operations, is driving the need for microfiltration. Because microfiltration offers a very efficient means of eliminating bacteria, particles, and other contaminants from water, it is a crucial component of mobile water treatment systems. Advancements in microfiltration technology have also led to smaller, lighter, and more reasonably priced devices, boosting their application in the market.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Mobile Water Treatment System Market:

Pall Corporation; Veolia Water Technologies; Evoqua Water Technologies, LLC; Applied Membranes Inc.; Filtra-Systems; Separmatic LLC; EMWG S.r.l.; RODI Systems Corporation; Water Sharks Systems, LLC; Aquatech International LLC; WesTech Engineering, Inc.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034:

Type

Service

Flow Rate

End Use

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Type:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nano-Filtration/Reverse Osmosis

Disinfection

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Service:

Rental

Lease

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Flow Rate:

Up to 100 m³/h

100 to 200 m³/h

200 to 300 m³/h

Above 300 m³/h

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End Use:

Residential

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

Mobile Water Treatment System Industry News:

The market for mobile water treatment systems is highly consolidated, with key players enhancing their positions through strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions aim to improve capabilities, expand geographical reach, and enrich service offerings in the competitive water treatment industry.

In September 2023 , NSI Mobile Water Solutions acquired part of Pall Water's European mobile water fleet. This acquisition strengthens Nijhuis Saur Industries' position as one of Europe's leading suppliers of mobile water services, marking a significant milestone in the growth of NSI Mobile Water Solutions' fleet.

, NSI Mobile Water Solutions acquired part of Pall Water's European mobile water fleet. This acquisition strengthens Nijhuis Saur Industries' position as one of leading suppliers of mobile water services, marking a significant milestone in the growth of NSI Mobile Water Solutions' fleet. In August 2023 , Tidal Vision Products Inc. announced the acquisition of Clear Water Services, a longstanding client. Clear Water Services employs about one hundred people across several states, including Washington , California , Michigan , and Florida . They offer turnkey treatment solutions with automation and custom-made filter components for rainwater, groundwater, wastewater, and process water. This acquisition enhances Tidal Vision's service offerings and expands its market presence.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the mobile water treatment system market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nano-filtration/reverse osmosis, disinfection), service (rental, lease), flow rate (up to 100 m³/h, 100 to 200 m³/h, 200 to 300 m³/h, above 300 m³/h), and end use (residential, municipal, commercial, industrial), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

