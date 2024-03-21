Mobile Whiteboard Stand from MyWhiteboards.com Holds Whiteboards, Monitors, and More

SHREWSBURY, Mass., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiMA, Inc®, through its online subsidiary MyWhiteboards.com , is excited to announce its new multipurpose rolling portable whiteboard stand . The Mobile Whiteboard Stand is a rugged powder coated steel stand that can hold large whiteboards, chalkboards, and monitors in place with no special mounting hardware required. OptiMA, Inc®, through its online store MyWhiteboards.com, presents the Mobile Whiteboard Stand as a multifunctional and durable alternative to other mounting solutions and rolling stands on the market.

A Mobile Whiteboard Stand in use in a business meeting The Mobile Whiteboard Stand from the side.

"This whiteboard stand is the perfect portable manufacturing tool for our warehouse floor," says Michael Klimavich, Director of Finance and Manufacturing. "It holds our large printed manufacturing boards easily with its adjustable clamp system and we never have to worry about our boards falling over."

The Mobile Whiteboard Stand features two adjustable arms and a no-slip clamp system that holds boards and monitors fast to the unit. The clamp system makes the Mobile Whiteboard Stand uniquely adjustable to a plethora of board dimensions. Its lower bracket arms can accommodate up to 200 pounds safely without bending or breaking. Large 5" lockable rubber wheels maneuver the stand effortlessly from location to location without dragging or squeaking. With a total depth of about 25" and an overall width of 34.5", the Mobile Whiteboard Stand can be easily tucked away in a closet or storage space when not in use. A 2.75" marker tray can hold whiteboard markers, remotes, and other writing utensils with ease. The Mobile Whiteboard Stand is the perfect accessory for the warehouse, factory, classroom, or office. Assembly of the Mobile Whiteboard Stand is simple and takes only minutes.

The Mobile Whiteboard Stand is competitively priced and only available on MyWhiteboards.com. This product ships directly from the OptiMA® manufacturing facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts in just one or two business days. Order a custom printed whiteboard to accompany your Mobile Whiteboard Stand and enjoy the dual benefits of this rolling stand coupled with OptiMA®'s exquisite printing and manufacturing capabilities.

About MyWhiteboards.com

MyWhiteboards.com, owned and operated by OptiMA Inc®, is committed to being the internet's premier supplier of high-quality dry erase products, emphasizing integrity, innovation, competitive pricing, and punctual deliveries. A distinguished leader in introducing novel products to the dry erase market, MyWhiteboards.com surpasses other platforms in this sector. The extensive product knowledge of their sales team allows customers to be confident in their purchases. OptiMA, Inc® is a small business, dedicated to supporting the Buy American Initiative by prioritizing U.S.A. manufacturing for most of the dry erase products available on MyWhiteboards.com.

Media Contact:

OptiMA Inc® / MyWhiteboards.com

Cara Porcella

Hills Farm Industrial Park

220 Cherry Street

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

866-366-1500 x23

[email protected]

SOURCE MyWhiteBoards.com