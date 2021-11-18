Mobile World Vasectomy Day Mobile Clinic in NYC Promotes Male Engagement in Contraception as An Act of Love

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Vasectomy Day (WVD) began in 2013 and is the largest male focused family planning project in history. Co-founded by filmmaker Jonathan Stack and vasectomist Doug Stein, the day was designed to engage men in reproductive health, and encourage men and women to push beyond their comfort zones through respectful dialogue about family planning.

Even though it is more invasive, riskier, and more costly, women are twice as likely to get tubal ligation than men are to get vasectomies.

This year, the first US Vasectomy Tour kicked off in early November and traveled from Des Moines, Iowa to New York City with Dr. Esgar Guarin to spread the message about the proactive role men can take in reproductive health to communities and medical professionals.

On Friday, November 19, the An Act of Love interactive media production and celebration of positive male engagement in family planning will feature a 24-hour pop-up clinic in Times Square and live-stream global conversations on male contraception. It will also include women's perspectives, educational materials, virtual reality and traditional storytelling to inspire conversations about making informed decisions and male responsibility in family planning.

Gabriel Films will capture footage for To V or Not to V: The story of men, vasectomy and family planning, an interactive documentary and the culmination of a ten year journey from Kenya to Indonesia, from Australia to Mexico, from Rwanda to Colombia and now in 2021, in New York City.

ABOUT WVD :

WVD is more than a day, it is a movement of kind and conscientious men inspired by medical professionals and family planning experts rising up together out of love for self, others, and our future.

