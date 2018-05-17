Mobilearth Teams Up With ClickSWITCH

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual branch app provider Mobilearth has partnered with digital switch provider ClickSWITCH to offer financial institutions with a new feature for the Mobilearth roving teller dashboard - the ability for employees to help customers move their automated payroll deposits in a seamless and paperless process that takes mere minutes to complete.

TRG Mobilearth Inc.

The interface between Mobilearth and ClickSWITCH gives employees another tool in the Mobilearth virtual branch to further cement the customer relationship to their financial institution. With a renewed focus on customer service, getting out of the branch and into the community means employees can go where their customers live, work or play.

"We are very focused on the North American market and excited to explore the synergies between ClickSWITCH and Mobilearth," said Cale Johnson, founder and CEO of ClickSWITCH.

"We're providing a fully integrated, secure virtual branch application that expands your financial institution digitally to reach those out-of-reach customers," states Tia Lee, CEO of Mobilearth. "Our Virtual Branch app lets your financial institution provide branch services anywhere, any time. We're giving you the tools to improve customer service and loyalty as well as lower your operating costs by reducing the need for a large brick-and-mortar presence."

About ClickSWITCH

ClickSWITCH is a unique account holder acquisition technology for financial institutions that simplifies the process of bringing new account holders on board by quickly, safely and efficiently switching their recurring payments from their old accounts to new ones. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the company's industry-leading solutions help clients to increase account holder acquisition and activation rates, engage during onboarding and cross-sell products to capture full profit potential. ClickSWITCH is a technology leader delivering world-class solutions to financial institutions of all sizes. Learn more at clickswitch.com.

About Mobilearth

Mobilearth provides an omni-channel mobile app experience for financial institution employees and customers, giving them an unparalleled level of mobility to remove location restraints while streamlining branch processes and providing a unified user experience on both sides of the counter. It's banking app-ified.

