MobileFuse Taps Adstra's Identity Data to Deliver Better Addressability for Buyers

Long-term collaboration helps brands and agencies connect with relevant audiences across an increasingly fragmented media landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse, a leading advertising and technology platform, today announced a long-term partnership with Adstra, a leading identity resolution and data solutions provider, focused on improving addressability for advertisers and agencies.

Consumers now move across more devices, platforms, and digital environments than ever before, making consistent audience reach increasingly difficult.

Through Adstra's composable identity approach and preconnected identity graph, MobileFuse will strengthen its ability to connect fragmented audience signals with greater precision and transparency, making addressability more useful for buyers. The collaboration is designed to help brands and agencies reach consumers more consistently across digital environments, supported by transparent, high-quality data, and drive more effective campaign activation and measurable outcomes.

"Addressability only matters if it helps advertisers reach the right audiences with greater confidence," said Dan Barnett, EVP of Engineering at MobileFuse. "Our partnership with Adstra strengthens how we support buyers while keeping quality, transparency, and trust at the center of what we deliver."

"Fragmented data shouldn't mean fragmented audiences," said Lance Brothers, Chief Revenue Officer at Adstra. "Our composable identity approach and preconnected omnichannel identity graph are built to bridge exactly this kind of gap, giving buyers a clearer, more precise view of who they're reaching. Partnering with MobileFuse allows us to bring that same level of precision and transparency directly into their platform, so brands and agencies can activate with confidence and see the results to prove it."

The partnership reflects MobileFuse's continued investment in identity solutions and strategic relationships that help advertisers adapt to industry change and drive results.

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is an AI-powered advertising technology platform built to drive measurable outcomes for the world's leading brands, agencies, and publishers. Backed by a world-class engineering team, MobileFuse delivers proprietary SDK technology, advanced creative, identity solutions, and agentic AI capabilities while upholding the highest standards of quality, transparency, and brand safety. Collaboration and innovation are at the core of everything MobileFuse does, helping marketers achieve both performance and brand goals. For more information, visit www.mobilefuse.com.

Crafted for Quality. Engineered for Results.

About Adstra

Adstra is a leading provider of identity and data solutions for marketers, agencies, publishers, and technology platforms. Built on the Conexa Identity Network, Adstra's composable, cloud-based solutions help organizations unify customer identities across offline and digital environments to enable privacy-first audience activation, measurement, and engagement at scale. Through Identity Intelligence and a commitment to transparency, Adstra helps clients connect fragmented data, improve targeting and personalization, and drive stronger marketing performance. Learn more at www.adstradata.com.

SOURCE MobileFuse