MobileFuse Wins Digiday Best CSR Initiative Award for Employee Green Energy Program

Award recognizes MobileFuse's program to reduce Scope 3 emissions by helping employees transition to renewable home energy

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse today announced it has been named the winner of the Best CSR Initiative category at the 2026 Digiday Media Buying & Planning Awards for its Employee Green Energy Program. The award recognizes the CSR initiative that has been most successful in promoting an environmental or social cause.

The Employee Green Energy Program was launched in 2023 after MobileFuse's greenhouse gas inventory found that more than 44% of its measured emissions came from employee home energy use. As a remote-first company, MobileFuse recognized an opportunity to reduce emissions at the source rather than rely solely on carbon offsets. The company developed the program to provide education, technical guidance, and financial reimbursement, helping employees transition to renewable home energy while reducing emissions at the source.

"MobileFuse has been publishing its independently verified GHG Inventory reports since 2021 and these reports have shown us where we can make the greatest impact," said Pete Gonsiorowski, Director of Ad Quality at MobileFuse. "We're proud of the participation we've seen from different teams across the company on our Employee Green Energy Program and look forward to increasing that even more this year."

Since launching the program, more than 20% of MobileFuse employees have transitioned to renewable home energy, reducing the company's carbon emissions by more than 100 metric tonnes – equivalent to approximately 4,800 trees planted. By reducing emissions at the source, the program lowers the volume of carbon offsets required to maintain MobileFuse's CarbonNeutral® certification. MobileFuse estimates that reaching 80% employee participation could reduce emissions by more than 259 metric tonnes annually. Beyond emissions reductions, employees have reported increased engagement and pride in contributing directly to the company's sustainability goals.

The recognition builds on MobileFuse's sustainability efforts, including annual greenhouse gas reporting, CarbonNeutral® certification, its commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), participation as a charter member of Ad Net Zero US, and recognition from the Ad Net Zero Awards and Digiday Greater Good Awards. Learn more about MobileFuse's sustainability initiatives at www.mobilefuse.com/sustainability.

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is a digital advertising and technology platform built to drive measurable outcomes for the leading brands and agencies. With a world-class engineering team, the company delivers proprietary SDK technology, advanced creative, and identity solutions while upholding the highest standards of quality, transparency, and brand safety. Collaboration and innovation are at the core of everything MobileFuse does, helping marketers achieve both performance and brand goals. For more information, visit www.mobilefuse.com.

Crafted for Quality. Engineered for Results.

SOURCE MobileFuse