MobileFuse Sets the Standard for Sustainability Leadership in Ad Tech

With four years of independently verified emissions reporting, science-based climate commitments, and vendor engagement, MobileFuse is advancing a more accountable model for digital advertising.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse, a leading digital advertising and technology platform, is strengthening its position as one of ad tech's most active sustainability leaders through a climate strategy focused on verified emissions reporting, operational efficiency, vendor engagement, and industry collaboration.

As brands and agencies place increasing scrutiny on the environmental impact of media investments, sustainability is becoming an important part of the broader conversation around media quality, responsible supply paths, and trusted technology partners. MobileFuse is helping lead that shift through measurable action.

The company has publicly reported independently verified greenhouse gas inventories for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 through The Climate Registry (TCR), demonstrating a long-term commitment to credible emissions measurement and transparency. In recognition of those efforts, MobileFuse was named a Climate Registered™ Accelerator Hero by TCR.

"Advertisers expect more from their media and technology partners today - not only in performance, transparency, and brand safety, but also in accountability," said Pete Gonsiorowski, Director of Ad Quality at MobileFuse. "At MobileFuse, sustainability is becoming part of how we align with our partners, and we're committed to embedding that responsibility into the way we operate and grow."

MobileFuse's sustainability initiatives extend across both internal operations and the broader digital advertising ecosystem. The company has joined the SME Climate Hub, aligning with a global initiative that supports small and midsize businesses committed to reducing emissions and advancing toward net zero. MobileFuse has also committed to setting a science-based emissions reduction target through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), supporting global efforts to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

To support those commitments, MobileFuse is embedding sustainability into key areas of its business, including infrastructure, employee engagement, and supply chain management. The company has implemented server optimization technologies designed to reduce infrastructure-related emissions, launched an award-winning Employee Green Energy Program to help employees transition to renewable energy sources at home, and introduced a supplier outreach initiative aimed at improving the accuracy and transparency of Scope 3 emissions data.

In digital advertising, emissions are often distributed across a complex network of platforms, cloud infrastructure providers, media owners, and technology vendors. As a fully remote company with no Scope 1 or Scope 2 emissions, MobileFuse is focused on the area where it can have the greatest impact: Scope 3. By working more closely with suppliers to improve greenhouse gas data collection and reporting, MobileFuse is helping drive greater transparency and accountability throughout the ad tech supply chain.

MobileFuse is also a founding supporter of the U.S. chapter of Ad Net Zero, the advertising industry initiative focused on accelerating the sector's transition to net zero. The company's sustainability efforts have also been recognized by Campaign, Digiday, and AdExchanger.

"Sustainability is increasingly becoming part of the quality and performance conversation in advertising," said Brian Murphy, Founder of Alpine Project. "The next generation of ad tech leaders will be defined not only by the outcomes they deliver for brands, but by how transparently and efficiently they operate. MobileFuse is helping set that standard through its continued commitment to measurable climate action and operational accountability."

Through verified emissions reporting, science-based climate commitments, operational improvements, and industry collaboration, MobileFuse continues to help define what responsible growth can look like in modern advertising technology.

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is a digital advertising and technology platform built to drive measurable outcomes for the leading brands and agencies. With a world-class engineering team, the company delivers proprietary SDK technology, advanced creative, and identity solutions while upholding the highest standards of quality, transparency, and brand safety. Collaboration and innovation are at the core of everything MobileFuse does, helping marketers achieve both performance and brand goals.

Crafted for Quality. Engineered for Results.

SOURCE MobileFuse