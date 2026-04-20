MobileFuse Achieves TAG Platinum Recertification for Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse, a leading advertising and technology platform, today announced it has earned Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Platinum Recertification for the fifth consecutive year - reaffirming its long-standing commitment to protecting advertiser investment and strengthening trust across the digital advertising ecosystem.

TAG Platinum status represents the highest level of compliance across multiple TAG certification programs, including Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety. Maintaining Platinum status requires rigorous annual validation of operational controls designed to reduce invalid traffic, mitigate risk, and promote transparency throughout the supply chain.

Achieving this distinction for five straight years underscores more than compliance - it reflects sustained operational discipline, continuous oversight, and a platform architecture built around quality and accountability from the ground up.

"For us, Platinum certification is about consistency and responsibility," said Pete Gonsiorowski, Director of Ad Quality, MobileFuse. "Maintaining it year after year demonstrates that fraud prevention, brand safety, and supply integrity are embedded into how we build, curate, and monitor our supply. Our partners rely on us not just for performance but for confidence in where and how their media runs."

TAG leaders echoed that recognition, noting the importance of sustained adherence to industry best practices in an increasingly complex digital environment.

"TAG is proud to recognize MobileFuse for adopting industry best practices around brand safety and fraud prevention," said Mike Zaneis, President & CEO, TAG. "In a mobile advertising landscape where bad actors continue to evolve their tactics, MobileFuse has shown that robust safeguards and operational excellence go hand in hand. We look forward to working together to further strengthen protections for advertisers and their partners."

As mobile advertising environments continue to evolve in complexity and scale, independently verified standards remain critical to sustaining confidence among brands, agencies, publishers, and technology partners. By maintaining TAG Platinum Recertification for the fifth consecutive year, MobileFuse reinforces its position as a trusted, transparent, and accountable partner in the mobile ecosystem.

TAG's 2026 certification announcement can be viewed here: https://www.tagtoday.net/pressreleases/raising-the-bar-tag-applauds-2026-certified-leaders-elevating-industry-standards-for-fraud-brand-safety-malvertising-and-transparency

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is a digital advertising and technology platform built to drive measurable outcomes for the leading brands and agencies. With a world-class engineering team, the company delivers proprietary SDK technology, advanced creative, and identity solutions while upholding the highest standards of quality, transparency, and brand safety. Collaboration and innovation are at the core of everything MobileFuse does, helping marketers achieve both performance and brand goals.

Crafted for Quality. Engineered for Results.

SOURCE MobileFuse