MobileFuse Wins Platinum Award at 2025 MarCom Awards for "Broad Banking Prospects" Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , a leading advertising and technology company, today announced that it has received a Platinum Award in the 2025 MarCom Awards, one of the industry's most respected international competitions honoring excellence in marketing and communications.

The winning campaign, "Broad Banking Prospects," was developed by MobileFuse Studio in partnership with Space Coast Credit Union, earning recognition in the Advertising/Marketing | Online | Rich Media Gaming category for its creativity, interactivity and performance-driven storytelling.

"This campaign showcases how creativity and innovation come together to deliver measurable brand impact," said Todd Casselman, VP of Creative at MobileFuse. "Our team continues to elevate what's possible in mobile advertising, and we're thrilled to see their work recognized at this level."

Senior Vice President of Marketing, Joelle Hahn from Space Coast Credit Union added:

"Partnering with MobileFuse opened the door to a new level of interactive engagement, allowing us to bring financial empowerment to life through a dynamic experience. This campaign showcased how creative gamification and mobile innovation can make banking approachable while helping us diversify our media strategy in meaningful, measurable ways."

The MarCom Platinum Award, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), represents one of the highest levels of recognition in the competition. Only about 16% of entries each year achieve Platinum status for their excellence in creativity, innovation and execution.

View the winning creative:

https://richmedia.mobilefuse.com/preview/96be81fd#overrides.deviceInfo.deviceType=Phone&placementWidth=390&placementHeight=auto

View the award listing on the MarCom Awards website: Broad Banking Prospects - MarCom Awards

This recognition underscores the growing impact of MobileFuse Studio, the company's in-house creative arm that specializes in rich media, interactive storytelling, and data-driven design. As brands increasingly seek immersive, high-performing mobile experiences, MobileFuse Studio is poised to continue leading the charge in next-generation creative innovation.

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is a leading advertising and technology company connecting brands with audiences through contextually relevant, high-impact mobile experiences. Through its proprietary technology and in-house creative division, MobileFuse Studio, the company delivers campaigns that drive engagement and measurable results.

Crafted for Quality. Engineered for Results.

SOURCE MobileFuse