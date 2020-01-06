MobileHelp® and LifePod Connect AI-Driven, Voice-Enhanced Caregiving Solution with Emergency Response

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing a major technology advancement in the field of caregiving, MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile medical alert and personal health management technology, and LifePod Solutions, a leading provider of virtual caregiving services, will be unveiling a voice-first service enhanced with emergency response, to serve older adults aging at home as well as healthcare patients and their caregivers.

The new solution leverages the popular iHome smart speaker to provide users with access to LifePod's proactive and reactive voice dialog management platform, enhanced with the MobileHelp emergency response systems.

By adding a LifePod system to their MobileHelp emergency response subscription, users will be able to summon the help they need – be it a family member or an emergency responder – by simply using their voice.

When the LifePod speaker detects a cry for help – such as "Hello LifePod, I need help now!" – it will ask the user if they are having a medical emergency. If the subscriber answers in the affirmative, or if they do not respond, they will be connected directly to a MobileHelp emergency response center. In the event of a negative answer, their LifePod caregiver or caregiving team will be sent a text saying that they asked for "help," but it was not an actual medical emergency.

"We know that more than 34 million US adults serve as unpaid caregivers to an adult over the age of 50 – and more than half of those receiving care reside in their own homes," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "LifePod's platform allows us to deliver the first emergency response solution integrated with a voice-first caregiving service designed to empower people who want to age in place, while providing peace of mind to their caregivers."

Designed to allow people to be comfortable, independent and safe at home for as long as possible, LifePod expands the capabilities of popular smart speakers with innovative dialog management capabilities that make it easy for caregivers to configure personalized, proactive voice dialogs for their clients and loved ones.

LifePod-powered smart speakers also enable older adults in their home to use an intuitive voice user interface to control streaming content (e.g., music, news or weather) and for their caregivers to configure proactive check-ins and health or social reminders to monitor and support them throughout the day, every day.

"We are excited to demonstrate the first-ever, mobile emergency response service enhanced with the power of voice-AI and natural language processing to enable users who can't reach their PERS device or button to summon help by voice!" said Stuart R. Patterson, CEO of LifePod. "Millions of paid and unpaid caregivers need this type of easy-to-use yet powerful service – combined with a state-of-the-art emergency response solution – to help them monitor and care for their clients and loved ones when they can't be there in person."

The first version of an integrated solution including MobileHelp emergency response service and LifePod's proactive-voice caregiving service will be available in Q3 of 2020.

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals™, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

About LifePod Solutions:

LifePod Solutions is improving the quality of life for caregivers and their loved ones and clients by providing proactive-voice, intelligent and connected services to support those with chronic health conditions or special needs and older adults as they age in their homes. LifePod's easy-to-use voice service expands the capabilities of popular smart speakers with patented technology and services that support proactive and natural voice dialogs, configured and controlled by remote caregivers using an online portal. LifePod's virtual caregiving service offers intuitive voice check-ins and reminders and encourages users to access other online services (e.g., music, weather, etc.) to enhance their day and help them feel more connected. The LifePod team, led by veterans in virtual assistant technology, speech recognition, IoT sensors and online services for aging adults, works closely with families, professional caregivers, and senior living communities to support healthy, engaged and independent living and reduce the costs of long-term care. To learn more or to sign up for a LifePod subscription, visit https://lifepod.com.



