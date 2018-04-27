MobileHelp® Announces Rob Flippo is Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Florida

The Entrepreneur of the Year awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Mr. Flippo was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges.

"When I co-founded MobileHelp more than 11 years ago, it was to address the need for a mobile solution in the emergency response space," said Mr. Flippo. "Our continued growth in the life safety market reinforced the strength of the solution we were providing, and has fostered our commitment to consistently innovate and redefine the space for the customers we serve. It is truly an honor to be nominated for this award."

"Fostered under Rob's leadership, our company mission is to be someone's hero. Every day. Rob's dedication to that mission statement can be felt throughout our organization on a daily basis, and we're incredibly proud to have his accomplishments recognized by Ernst & Young," said Dennis Boyle, President and COO of MobileHelp.

Now in its 32nd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition.

Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored in the US by SAP America, the Kauffman Foundation and Merrill Corporation. In Florida, regional platinum sponsors also include Greenberg Taurig and PNC Bank.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. For more information, please visit www.ey.com/eoy.

