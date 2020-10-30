MobileHelp Appoints Derick Jaindl as Chief Financial Officer

"I am very pleased to welcome Derick to our senior management team," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "As we continue to grow rapidly, our success will depend upon the strength of our ability to flex and pivot quickly from a financial standpoint. Derick's experience in supporting high-growth organizations is a perfect fit for MobileHelp – for where we are today and where we'll be in the future."

Mr. Jaindl joins MobileHelp from MEDNAX, a health solutions partner, where he served as AVP – Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior to that role, Mr. Jaindl was a Senior Director of Finance for Comcast Cable. His depth of previous experience provided him with an extensive background in financial analysis, strategic planning, controllership and Six Sigma process improvement – an expertise he will be able to apply to his role with MobileHelp.

"I am truly excited to join the management team at MobileHelp," said Mr. Jaindl. "The company has built a best-in-class solution based on great technology, strong values and a focus on innovation. The senior management team demonstrates great commitment to continuous improvement throughout the organization. I look forward to bringing my experience to the company to support its next stages of growth and development."

Mr. Jaindl holds a master's in Accounting from the University of Miami, an Master of Business Administration in finance from Drexel University, an Executive Education in Finance from Georgetown University and a bachelor's in finance from Babson College.

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

[email protected]

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelpnow.com

