BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, announced that its CEO and co-founder, Rob Flippo, has been named as one of the Top 100 Power Leaders in Technology by the South Florida Business Journal.

MobileHelp® CEO and Co-founder Rob Flippo Earns Place as one of South Florida Business Journals’ ‘Top 100 Power Leaders in Technology’ List.

The South Florida Business Journal's annual special report of the Top 100 Power Leaders in Technology highlights the region's growing technology industry, and captures the top players helping to shape the region's business community. Each leader on the list demonstrates innovative ideas and exceptional business skills that are improving technology marketplace.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized as one of the top technology leaders in Florida," said Mr. Flippo. "This recognition is a testament to the region's long-term commitment to the technology industry, as well as the hard work our MobileHelp team puts into the company every day."

Both MobileHelp and Mr. Flippo have received recent recognition for the leadership role the company has taken in the life safety and emergency response industry, including an EY Entrepreneur of the Year nomination last year for Mr. Flippo, as well as a Frost & Sullivan 2019 Product Leadership Award and Best Medical Alert System from Caring.com, also in 2019.

Details about the 2019 'Top Power Leaders in Technology' and the full list of honorees are available on the South Florida Business Journal's website.

"When I co-founded MobileHelp more than 13 years ago, it was to address the need for a mobile solution in the emergency response space," said Mr. Flippo. "Our continued growth in the life safety market reinforced the strength of the solution we were providing and has fostered our commitment to consistently innovate and redefine the space for the customers we serve."

Headquartered at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) in Florida, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. The company's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.MobileHelp.com

