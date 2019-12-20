MobileHelp® Executives to Headline Healthcare Innovation Session at CES 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology solutions, announced today three of its executives will be principal speakers in a special keynote session at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

The company's executive line-up at the show includes

Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp, Jean Robichaud, CTO of MobileHelp, and Chris A. Otto, senior vice president of Clear Arch Health, the company's healthcare division. Together with two industry partners, they will discuss how state-of-the-art technology – such as 5G, AI, voice and wearables – is converging to bring about the consumerization of healthcare.

Held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 12 noon PST in the Venetian hotel, Level 4, Lando 4305, the session is titled "The State-of-the-Art Evolution of Consumerized Healthcare." It is part of a series of informative talks in the "Captivating the Elusive Consumer" portion of the Digital Health Summit.

The session featuring Mr. Flippo, Mr. Robichaud and Mr. Otto will examine how new technologies work in synergy for both patients and providers, and will be presented as a discussion in three parts:

Mr. Flippo will share how the evolution of technology, such as AI, wearables, touch technology, smart home hubs, is providing the foundation for the consumerization of healthcare;

Mr. Robichaud will be joined by Pete West , VP of Solution Provider Sales at KORE, to discuss the evolving nature of the networks (5G) and how it will impact the future of healthcare delivery; and

, VP of Solution Provider Sales at KORE, to discuss the evolving nature of the networks (5G) and how it will impact the future of healthcare delivery; and Mr. Otto will be joined by Angelica Bruhnke , CEO of Versatile MED Analytics, to wrap up the session with a deeper look on how data analytics and technology are changing the way we deliver healthcare – and how it is impacting the lives of real patients and providers.

For those unable to attend the special session, it can be viewed live via the company's Facebook page during the event. In addition, podcast interviews with all presenters will be available following the show on the company's CES 2020 page of its website.

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals™, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

