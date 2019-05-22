MobileHelp® Healthcare Announces its SVP Chris Otto to Present at Upcoming CONNECTIONS Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp® Healthcare, a leader in personal and enterprise healthcare technology solutions, today announced its Senior Vice President, Chris A. Otto, will be presenting as a featured speaker at the Parks Associates 23rd annual CONNECTIONS: The Premier Connected Home Conference, held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco, California, May 21-23.

The CONNECTIONS conference is focused on use cases and emerging business models that will successfully engage consumers and grow revenues in new IoT industries.

Mr. Otto will participate in the session titled Integrating Wellness into the Smart Home on Wednesday, May 22, from 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. The interactive panel session will examine how smart home players can capitalize on growing interest in connected health and medical use cases – such as telehealth – in the home and how to think about integrating those experiences.

"Consumers own on average just over ten connected devices, crossing entertainment, smart home, and health use cases," said Denise Ernst, Vice President, Parks Associates. "This trend, combined with innovations in cloud technologies and service provision, creates opportunities for service providers to support options as well as data and privacy protection."

"We are witnessing a unique time in the history of technology and healthcare convergence," said Mr. Otto. "With the right support in place, there are more opportunities than ever for patients and providers to work together in a connected care continuum."

About MobileHelp® Healthcare:

MobileHelp® Healthcare is a division of MobileHelp, a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and remote patient monitoring technology. MobileHelp Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about MobileHelp Healthcare, providers can call 800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.mobilehelphealthcare.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelpnow.com/

