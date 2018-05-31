MobileHelp® Healthcare Announces its SVP Chris Otto to Present Healthcare Provider Survey Data at Telehealth Conference

Titled "Surveying the Industry: The Case for Remote Patient Monitoring by Healthcare Professionals," Mr. Otto will present an ePoster summarizing a recent survey on the use of telehealth among healthcare organizations and professionals.

The poster presentation will examine the results of the survey, which demonstrate that while the benefits of using remote patient monitoring are very clear to those in the provider space, the capability to invest in a new program or expand an existing one has significant challenges - from fiscal difficulties to personnel shortages.

"This conference is aimed at bringing better healthcare to patients, improving outcomes and reducing costs by helping healthcare organizations as they implement new technology solutions," said Mr. Otto. "Examining the results of this survey will afford the opportunity to understand how the known challenges around telehealth implementation can be addressed by products on the market today."

MobileHelp® Healthcare is a division of MobileHelp, a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management technology. MobileHelp Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission.

