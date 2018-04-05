MobileHelp® Healthcare Announces New Provider Status with the Visiting Angels

As a preferred vendor, MobileHelp Healthcare will work alongside Visiting Angels franchisees to provide its best-in-class mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) with automatic fall detection for adults with disabilities and seniors, so they can continue living successfully at home.

The Visiting Angels Safe and Steady program aims to increase awareness and education around falls and fall prevention. Through it, they offer in-home assessments and seminars free of charge, designed to help identify simple lifestyle changes that can be made to dramatically reduce the risk of falling. Leveraging the MobileHelp Healthcare partnership, they will now be able to offer clients the peace of mind that comes from being able to access emergency help right away, if needed.

"We know that getting help quickly in the event of an emergency like a fall can make a huge difference in terms of medical outcomes for our clients," said Bonnie Reid, VP of Program Development for the Visiting Angels. "The flexible product offering from MobileHelp allowed us to create a customized solution set to round out our fall prevention program and give people the tools they need to live more confidently."

The key features of the product solution from MobileHelp Healthcare include:

The choice of one of two of its medical alert systems:

DUO (GPS Mobile) System for help at home and away from home



Classic System for help in and around the home

The company's Fall Button TM device, which is capable of detecting falls and automatically signaling for help.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with the Visiting Angels in their mission to help seniors remain at home as long as possible," said Chris A. Otto, SVP of MobileHelp Healthcare. "The MobileHelp emergency response system provides a basic level of safety designed to augment even the best in-home care plan. We look forward to giving their clients the peace of mind that comes with being able to access emergency help when and where they need it – at home or on the go."

About MobileHelp Healthcare:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp® Healthcare is a division of MobileHelp, a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management technology. MobileHelp Healthcare provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about MobileHelp Healthcare, please call 1-561-981-6981 or visit the company website at www.mobilehelphealthcare.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilehelp-healthcare-announces-new-provider-status-with-the-visiting-angels-300625187.html

SOURCE MobileHelp Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelphealthcare.com

